CLASS 4A
The match between Lakeville North and Wayzata is set for 7 p.m.
CLASS 3A
The match between Benilde-St. Margaret's and Marshall is set for 7 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Cannon Falls topples Pequot Lakes: The Bombers, seeded second, trailed after the first point but never again against the top seed.
CLASS 1A
Minneota turns back Mayer Lutheran: The top-seeded Vikings faced three match points before taking the victory.
Click here for a full schedule and results from the state tournament.
No. 14 Penn State defense shines in 30-0 rout of Maryland
Nick Singleton scored two touchdowns and ran for 113 of his 122 yards in the first half and the defense of No. 14 Penn State smothered Maryland in a 30-0 win on Saturday.
Sports
Furman rolls past Mercer in key SoCon battle, 23-13
Ian Williams kicked three field goals and Tyler Huff ran for one touchdown and passed for another as Furman took over sole possession of second place in the Southern Conference with a 23-13 win over Mercer on Saturday.
Sports
DeJean's big plays help Iowa top Wisconsin, 24-10
Cooper DeJean returned an interception for a touchdown and set up another score with a 41-yard punt return as Iowa defeated Wisconsin 24-10 on Saturday.
Sports
State volleyball championships: Here's the latest from the X
Tap here for match reports from all four state championships, and a look at the tournament as a whole.
Sports
Watson's 3 TDs lead Washington St. over Arizona St. 28-18
Nakia Watson ran for 116 yards and three touchdowns as Washington State beat Arizona State 28-18 on Saturday to qualify for a bowl game for the seventh time in the past eight seasons.