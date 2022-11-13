CLASS 4A

The match between Lakeville North and Wayzata is set for 7 p.m.

CLASS 3A

The match between Benilde-St. Margaret's and Marshall is set for 7 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Cannon Falls topples Pequot Lakes: The Bombers, seeded second, trailed after the first point but never again against the top seed.

CLASS 1A

Minneota turns back Mayer Lutheran: The top-seeded Vikings faced three match points before taking the victory.

Click here for a full schedule and results from the state tournament.