If the intent of seeding teams before a state tournament is to ensure the best possible matchup in the final, voters for the volleyball state tournament mostly nailed it.

The Class 1A final matched up the two best teams in the small-school class, with Minneota taking a five-set decision over Mayer Lutheran. Same could be said of Class 2A, where No. 2 seed Cannon Falls made quick work of top-seeded Pequot Lakes. Top-seeded Marshall was clearly the class of Class 3A.

The Class 4A final between No. 1 seed Wayzata, the two-time defending state champ, and second-seeded Lakeville North, which had spent much of the latter stages of the season ranked No. 1, was expected to be the showpiece of a highly competitive tournament.

Wayzata, behind a pair of future Gophers in sisters Olivia and Stella Swenson, had the gaudy profile. Lakeville North, playing its best volleyball of the season on its biggest stage, looked poised to play the role of giant-killer.

In the end, Wayzata pulled out another large-school state title, beating Lakeville North 26-24, 25-12, 25-23 on Saturday for the Class 4A championship at Xcel Energy Center.

The first set was a back-and-forth affair, with both teams taking turns showing their strengths: Wayzata its size and all-around consistency, Lakeville North its speed and teamwork.

Wazyata pulled out a 26-24 first-set victory, closing it out with back-to-back kills from Olivia Swenson.

Flush with confidence, Wayzata showed how good it can be, playing a near-perfect second set.

Stella Swenson stepped out of her setter role and went on the attack, chalking up four kills. The defense was impeccable, the block was intimidating and the hitters were spot on. The Trojans took a two-set led with a 25-12 victory.

Lakeville North started the third set determined to get back into the match and took a quick 4-2 lead.

That momentum melted quickly at Stella Swenson orchestrated a diverse attack, setting sister Olivia, senior Kaitlin Vogt, junior Avery Jesewitz and sophomore Katie Kelzenberg equally, keeping Lakeville North off-balance.

The Trojans built a 17-10 lead, and it seemed another state championship was in the offing.

Lakeville North had other plans. The Panthers dug in, tightened their defense, fortified their block and made a run at Wayzata. They tied the set 23-23 but did not score again. Olivia Swenson closed out the match with her 14th kill for a 25-23 victory.

Jesewitz added 10 kills while Stella Swenson and Vogt each chipped in with nine. Stella Swenson added 35 assists for Wayzata.

Emily Ramsay led Lakeville North with 10 kills and Rayna Christianson had nine. Setter Ava Blascziek had 26 set assists.

Wayzata concluded the season 30-4. Lakeville North ended up 29-5.