Minneota survived three match points before clinching the fifth set 18-16 to defeat Mayer Lutheran 25-23, 25-23, 20-25, 19-25, 18-16 for the Class 1A volleyball state championship Saturday at Xcel Energy Center.
Ella Johnson had 22 kills and Ireland Stassen 11 kills and 29 digs for the top-seeded Vikings (34-3). The result reversed the final of the 2021 championship, won by Mayer Lutheran.
Gabby Wachholz had 24 kills for Mayer Lutheran.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
No. 14 Penn State defense shines in 30-0 rout of Maryland
Nick Singleton scored two touchdowns and ran for 113 of his 122 yards in the first half and the defense of No. 14 Penn State smothered Maryland in a 30-0 win on Saturday.
Sports
Furman rolls past Mercer in key SoCon battle, 23-13
Ian Williams kicked three field goals and Tyler Huff ran for one touchdown and passed for another as Furman took over sole possession of second place in the Southern Conference with a 23-13 win over Mercer on Saturday.
Sports
DeJean's big plays help Iowa top Wisconsin, 24-10
Cooper DeJean returned an interception for a touchdown and set up another score with a 41-yard punt return as Iowa defeated Wisconsin 24-10 on Saturday.
Sports
State volleyball championships: Here's the latest from the X
Tap here for match reports from all four state championships, and a look at the tournament as a whole.
Sports
Watson's 3 TDs lead Washington St. over Arizona St. 28-18
Nakia Watson ran for 116 yards and three touchdowns as Washington State beat Arizona State 28-18 on Saturday to qualify for a bowl game for the seventh time in the past eight seasons.