Minneota survived three match points before clinching the fifth set 18-16 to defeat Mayer Lutheran 25-23, 25-23, 20-25, 19-25, 18-16 for the Class 1A volleyball state championship Saturday at Xcel Energy Center.

Ella Johnson had 22 kills and Ireland Stassen 11 kills and 29 digs for the top-seeded Vikings (34-3). The result reversed the final of the 2021 championship, won by Mayer Lutheran.

Gabby Wachholz had 24 kills for Mayer Lutheran.