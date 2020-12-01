Higher than expected consumer spending and federal pandemic relief have helped eradicate a predicted deficit in Minnesota's budget, with economists projecting a $641 million surplus Tuesday in an economic about-face.

State leaders went from figuring out how to patch a hole in the current budget to expecting some extra dollars, which could be used for priorities like COVID-19 relief. Tuesday's forecast also looks ahead to the next two-year budget cycle, which starts July 1. Costs are predicted to exceed revenue in coming years, creating a potential $1.27 billion gap in the next budget. However, that hole is smaller than anticipated this spring.

The new numbers set an easier path for Gov. Tim Walz and legislators as they shape that budget for 2022 and 2023. The forecast will be the basis for Walz's budget proposal, which he rolls out in January and hashes out with lawmakers through the winter and spring.

Legislators have also been waiting for the latest financial prediction as they negotiate a COVID-19 aid package. Walz said Monday he hopes work on a deal will accelerate after the forecast.

Economists painted a grim picture during the last forecast in May, as coronavirus cases climbed to 7,851. They expected the current budget, which ends June 30, would have a $2.4 billion deficit. And in July officials predicted a $4.7 billion gap for the following two years. The pandemic has raged on since then, battering many Minnesotans' pocketbooks and infecting more than 318,000 people.

But the blow to state finances has been cushioned as sales tax receipts have exceeded expectations.

State economist Laura Kalambokidis recently said spending during COVID-19 has been higher than expected, particularly over the summer and into the fall. She said other states with sales taxes have seen better-than-expected revenue as well, in part because additional federal unemployment insurance payments allowed people to keep buying things.

The uneven financial impact of the coronavirus also affected the numbers, Kalambokidis said. The state has 184,000 fewer jobs than in February, according the forecast. People who filed for unemployment insurance, particularly during the spring and summer, were more likely to have held lower-wage jobs, she said.

"You would have expected more of a hit to consumer spending given the level of unemployment, but because the burden was not borne equally — it was borne more by people with lower incomes — then spending did not decline as much as we anticipated," she said.

However, Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Jim Schowalter has warned that any good news could be short-term. From the timing of coronavirus vaccines to the possibility of another round of federal assistance for states, a number of variables could shift Tuesday's forecast.

But Minnesota's full reserves put the state in a relatively strong position to weather uncertainty and handle a potential gap in the next two-year budget cycle. The state has saved roughly $2.4 billion to help navigate economic downturns.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.