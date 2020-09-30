Chief Hennepin County Public Defender Mary Moriarty should not be reappointed to another four-year term in her job because of her lack of leadership, a key panel voted Wednesday.

The Personnel Committee of the state Board of Public Defense voted 3-0 to reject her reappointment after a two-hour teleconference open to the public at Moriarty’s behest.

The session opened with State Public Defender Bill Ward recommending against reappointment because of Moriarty’s “inability to work” with others.

Ward cited comments Moriarty made a year ago to the Hennepin County Board in which she said the county, not the state should be overseeing the office. He said she referred to the state takeover of the office as a “failed experiment.”

Ward also took issue with the “public narrative” that the board is unhappy with Moriarty’s advocacy on behalf of racial justice and clients. He said that’s not true.

The full board is expected to vote at a meeting beginning at noon. If the board recommends against her reappointment, the job would be open for public applications. Moriarty can join other applicants in applying for the job she has held since 2014.

Personnel Committee member Helen Meyer, a former state Supreme Court justice, said Hennepin County said Moriarty has strong allies and detractors but that a more collaborative leader is needed. “Effective leadership requires relationship building, it requires working together,” Meyer said.

The former justice said she was seeking a new leader for the county, and the 120 attorneys who work there, who can “lead us forward” and isn’t always “litigating past wrongs.”

Joining Meyer in voting to reject Moriarty’s appointment were Molly Jannetta and Daniel S. Le.

The state board’s dissatisfaction with Moriarty blew into public view late last year when she was put on paid leave after allegations that she posted “inappropriate and offensive” content on social media, had “fractured” relationships with criminal justice leaders in Hennepin County and the judicial branch, and created a fear of retaliation in her office, among other issues cited in the investigation.

The board voted to issue her a letter of reprimand earlier this year and allowed her to return to work, but her reappointment decision loomed.

In her comments to the personnel committee in response to Ward, Moriarty directly disputed the nature of the disagreement. While Ward claimed the problem was about her management, Moriarty said that in six years on the job, she had never been given a performance evaluation and had no idea what the management concerns were.

“This is about race; don’t make any mistake about it. It’s about my advocacy,” she said.

She traced the problem to a public forum last year when she was on a panel with Washington County Attorney Pete Orput. Moriarty said she told him not to use the term “thug” because “it’s racially charged.” Orput “lost it” and screamed at her, she said.

Personnel committee actions are usually private, but Moriarty waived that requirement, allowing the public to listen to the discussion. The meeting was held on a conference call without video. The technology made the presentations difficult to track at times because of constant background noise and announcements of participants coming and going.

In an extraordinary moment, Moriarty said there’s a “double standard” regarding her relationships with “justice partners.” She noted that Ward has claimed that Chief Justice Lorie Gildea “hates him” and that he “does not get along with” Hennepin County Mike Freeman.

She also said that Ward had “bullied” and “harassed” her and belittled her by calling her “young lady” multiple times.

The dispute also was about comments Moriarty made to the Hennepin County Board last fall when a commissioner asked her about the salary disparities in the public defenders office.

In her comment at the time, Moriarty said the board should take the office back from the state. She has defended the statement as being off-the-cuff and not planned.

Ward didn’t buy it. “You know that’s just not true,” he said.

Moriarty’s argument was that pay disparity is a morale issue in the office with 120 lawyers.

About two decades ago, the state took over running the public defense system from the counties. When the transition occurred, Hennepin County public defense attorneys who were paid by the county stayed on that payroll. The county-paid lawyers in Hennepin County earn substantially more than their counterparts in the office doing the same work who are paid by the state.

Moriarty has spent her entire legal career in the office and was appointed chief in 2014.

The discipline shocked Moriarty’s supporters, which included several attorneys in her office, Attorney General Keith Ellison and activists such as Nekima Levy Armstrong and Michelle Gross. They praised her for advocating for criminal justice reform, communities of color and better pay for public defenders.

But a 41-page report created earlier this year for the investigation revealed a more complicated picture of Moriarty, who is known around the country for her work. It documented some staffers’ concerns with Moriarty’s treatment of staffers and people of color, found that some staffers felt she didn’t ignored their opinions on important issues and that she retaliated against staffers who challenged or disagreed with her by giving them the “cold shoulder” at work.

The report, provided by the Board of Public Defense, redacted all names, but noted that an investigator with the firm, J Rolfs Law, spoke to several people recommended by Moriarty and her attorney and the board, and people who approached the board of their own volition.

The Board of Public Defense noted in March that some of the reasons for Moriarty’s reprimand included: Moriarty told a Hennepin County committee that for financial reasons the county should take the public defender’s office back from state management, “a number” of criminal justice partners in Hennepin County reported that Moriarty has a “fractured relationship” with them and is “noncollaborative,” and because she does not delineate her personal social media from her official work role.

The board did not cite the staff concerns, but noted in March that it was only highlighting some of the issues raised in their investigation.

According to the report: Some staffers expressed no concerns with Moriarty’s relationships with people of color, while others cited examples they considered troubling.

“[Witness] has encouraged Ms. Moriarty to let people of color have their own voice and to elevate their voices instead of speaking for them,” the report said. “The witness feels that Ms. Moriarty uses her position to push her own agenda, assuming that she gets to frame the discussion and decide the topics … The witness has seen Ms. Moriarty undermine leaders of color.”

The witness said that at the last minute, Moriarty interrupted a meeting being conducted by an employee of color and said the initiatives didn’t go far enough, feedback the witness believed should have been shared earlier and in private.

One witness said that during hiring meetings, Moriarty “repeatedly” questioned whether Black male candidates would pass probation but did not raise the same concern for other candidates. Another said she “ ‘puts herself out as a white savior, racial justice person’ ” but was openly dismissive of and did not collaborate with a staffer who “is the person with the actual experiences of being a person of color,” according to the report.

One person said six attorneys of color left the office after Moriarty became chief and that she had not promoted any attorneys of color.

Other witnesses told the investigator that Moriarty was a “strong proponent of treating everyone fairly,” that she supported people of color in her office and that she collaborated with people of color in the community.