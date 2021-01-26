We are putting a new twist on an age-old strategy here at Star Tribune Sports.

The strategy: Cover the teams, personalities and issues Minnesota sports fans care most about, across all levels of sports.

The new twist: Take that strategy to podcasting, every weekday morning.

The Star Tribune will launch Daily Delivery on Monday morning, and a new episode will be ready for your listening every weekday before 9 a.m.

Each morning in 30 minutes or less, Michael Rand will be your host, touring the morning's buzzy topics and news and diving deeper into an issue or two with guests. You'll hear often from our reporters and columnists about stories they have been working on, issues on their beats and on their minds, and what's coming soon to our coverage. We'll ask you, our readers and listeners, to contribute often as well. All topics, all sports.

The podcast will be available on startribune.com and all Star Tribune platforms each morning, as well as on popular podcast services such as Apple, Google and Spotify.

Episode 1 drops Monday morning, and you'll find it at startribune.com/dailydelivery. We hope Daily Delivery becomes for you a compelling new way to consume Minnesota sports.