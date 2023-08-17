Readers had plenty of ideas on what the Star Tribune's new State Fair lip balm flavor should be. Suggestions ranged from rhubarb pie and egg coffee to Juicy Lucy and walleye sandwich. One even suggested lutefisk — and that was before we knew it would be featured in one of this year's new foods.

But the reader who suggested pairing morel mushrooms and wild rice came the closest: This year's flavor is Crop Art, and it is wild rice-scented. The Star Tribune wanted to incorporate something native to Minnesota (wild rice) and tie it into a favorite fair activity (crop art).

Getting yours is easy. The Star Tribune, in partnership with Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, will be giving away the lip balm throughout the day (one per person, while supplies last) starting Aug. 24, the fair's opening day. Find us on Carnes Avenue, at the end of the grandstand ramp. (To complete the theme, see this year's crop of seed art in the Agriculture Horticulture Building.)

The past two years the Star Tribune tapped local fair vendors to collaborate on its lip balm: last year's "Blueberry 'cakes" celebrated the State Fair debut of Al's Breakfast at Hamline Church Dining Hall, and the year before was a nod to Sweet Martha's Cookies. Previous years brought a litany of out-of-the-box flavors, including bacon, buttered corn, ketchup and mustard, pickle, brat, fresh-cut grass, mini-doughnut, French fry, "stick," "traffic cone," root beer and cheese curd.

What should next year's flavor be? Email your suggestions to taste@startribune.com.