- Sponsor
- Eligibility
- Drawing and Sweepstakes Entry Period
- How to Enter
- Selection of Winners; Notification; Acceptance
- Acceptance of Official Rules and Decisions
- Prizes
- Publicity
- General Conditions
- Release
- Limitations of Liability
- Data Collection
- Official Rules
- Winner's List
- Sponsor back to top ∧
- The Star Tribune 2016-2017 Suite Way to Watch the Wild Sweepstakes ("Sweepstakes") is sponsored by Star Tribune Media Company LLC ("Sponsor"), located at 650 Third Ave South, Suite 1300, Minneapolis, MN 55488.
- Eligibility back to top ∧
- The Sweepstakes is open only to US citizens who, as of the entry date, are legal residents of Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota and South Dakota and are at least eighteen (18) years old. The Sweepstakes is void in all other jurisdictions and where prohibited or restricted by law. Employees, officers and directors of Sponsor or any Designated Company, and the immediate families (defined as parents, spouses, children, siblings, grandparents, and their respective spouses) or members of the same household (whether related or not) of each such employee, officer and director, are not eligible to enter. (“Designated Company” means each of the following: Sponsor, National Refund and Marketing Services (NRMS), the Minnesota Wild organization and their respective subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising and promotional agencies.) The Sweepstakes, and any website pages and advertisements relating thereto, are intended for viewing only within the jurisdictions where the Sweepstakes is offered and participants must be present in Minnesota or Wisconsin at the time they enter.
- Drawing and Sweepstakes Entry Period
- The Sweepstakes involves a single drawing to award all the prizes. Entries must be received by midnight on 2/26/17. Drawing for winners will be held on or about 2/27/17.
- How to Enter back to top ∧
- Participants may enter by email or mail.
- To enter by email, please respond to the Sweepstakes email received from the Sponsor, and include your name, mailing address (no PO boxes, please) and daytime phone number. Reply must come from a valid email address.
- To enter by mail, please send (by U.S. Mail, postage pre-paid) a 3x5 card (by postcard or in an envelope) to: Star Tribune Suite Way to Watch the Wild Sweepstakes, PO Box 262, Stillwater, MN 55082-0262. Each entrant (sometimes referred to herein as a "contestant") must submit the entry card with name, mailing address (no PO boxes, please) and telephone number. If entry is submitted in an envelope, no other correspondence or material may be included in the envelope. All entries for the Drawing must be received by the entry deadline. Failure to submit all required information and submissions in the manner required in these Official Rules may result in disqualification. Entries will not be acknowledged or returned. Proof of submission will not be deemed to be proof of receipt by Sponsor.
- No entry may contain any content that is offensive or inappropriate, as determined by Sponsor in Sponsor’s sole discretion, nor may any entry defame, exploit or invade the publicity rights or privacy of any person or entity, living or deceased, or otherwise infringe upon any person's or entity's personal, intellectual property or other property rights or any other third party rights. Sponsor reserves the right (but shall have no obligation), in its sole discretion, to disqualify any entry Sponsor deems, in whole or in part, to be offensive, inappropriate or that is not in keeping with Sponsor's positive image. Any submission that does not comply with any aspect of these Official Rules may be rejected by Sponsor, and the entrant may be disqualified.
- Participants may enter by email or mail.
- Selection of Winners; Notification; Acceptance back to top ∧
-
- On or about February 27, 2017, Sponsor will conduct the Drawing by randomly selecting (from all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Entry Period) three (3) winners. Odds of winning a prize are dependent upon the number of eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Entry Period. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to substitute for any prize an alternate prize of equal or greater value. One winner per household.
- Entrants selected as potential winners must comply with all terms and conditions of these Official Rules, and winning is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements. Potential winners will be notified by phone or Email. If a potential winner is not present at the time of the call and a telephone message can be left by Sponsor at that time, or if a potential winner is initially contacted via Email, he/she will have forty-eight (48) hours to accept the prize by returning Sponsor's call at the number provided by Sponsor or returning an Email at the Email address provided by Sponsor. The potential winner will be required to execute and return to Sponsor any prize acceptance documents in the form(s) provided by Sponsor in order to claim his/her prize (“Acceptance Documents”). These may include an affidavit of eligibility, a liability release and a publicity release (if and to the extent permitted by law.) The Acceptance Documents must be returned to Sponsor by the date and time indicated by Sponsor.
- Sponsor will attempt to notify potential winners by phone or Email using the contact information provided with the entry. With respect to each potential winner, if, within forty-eight (48) hours after the time Sponsor first attempts to contact the potential winner, Sponsor has failed to reach the potential winner (whether because Sponsor is unable to leave a phone or Email message, the potential winner has failed to respond to a phone or Email message left by Sponsor, or for any other reason), the entire prize will be forfeited by that potential winner and Sponsor may award the prize to an alternate potential winner selected by random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries. With respect to each alternate potential winner, Sponsor, in its sole discretion, may adjust the above timing and delivery requirements to accommodate Sponsor's Sweepstakes schedule. With respect to each prize, Sponsor reserves the right to refrain from awarding the prize if, by the time scheduled for announcement of winners, there has been no potential winner identified who has complied with all of the requirements for becoming a winner in accordance with these Official Rules.
- Sponsor is not responsible for the failure of a potential winner to receive Sponsor's telephone or Email message or the Acceptance Documents for any reason, or for the inability of such potential winner to return Sponsor's telephone or Email message or the Acceptance Documents for any reason. All decisions of Sponsor are final.
-
- Acceptance of Official Rules and Decisions back to top ∧
- By participating in the Sweepstakes, each entrant fully and unconditionally agrees to be bound by these rules (the “Official Rules”) and the decisions of Sponsor (including, without limitation, decisions regarding eligibility of entries, the selection of winners, and the awarding of prizes), which are final and binding in all respects.
- Prizes back to top ∧
-
- “Prize” means a set of 4 tickets to the Minnesota Wild game on 3/5/17, in the Star Tribune suite. There will be three (3) prizes awarded in the Sweepstakes. All tickets awarded are for seats in the Star Tribune suite. Each Prize package has an approximate retail value (“ARV”) of $620.00.
- Each prize must be accepted as awarded, and each prize is awarded "AS IS" with no warranty, representation, or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, made by Sponsor or for which Sponsor may be liable, including, without limitation, ANY IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, NON-INFRINGEMENT OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. All costs and expenses not specified herein related to the prize or the award, acceptance or use thereof, including but not limited to transportation costs, installation costs beyond basic installation, taxes (including income taxes), gratuities, insurance, healthcare expenses, surcharges and other expenses incurred with respect to the award, acceptance and use of the prize are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. A prize is non-transferable and non-assignable, and it is not refundable. No cash or other substitution may be made, except by Sponsor, who reserves the right to award a prize of equal or greater value should any prize become unavailable for any reason. Prize winner is fully responsible for any and all applicable federal, state and local taxes and assessments associated with prize award, receipt and use.
-
- Publicity back to top ∧
- Except where prohibited by law, participation in the Sweepstakes constitutes entrant's consent to Sponsor's (and its successors', assigns', licensees' and designees') use of entrant's name, biography, likeness, voice, photographs, video, opinions, hometown, state and country for promotional or other purposes in any manner or media (including, without limitation, online), worldwide, in perpetuity, and without further notice, payment, consideration or consent.
- General Conditions back to top ∧
- Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate, modify or suspend the Sweepstakes for any reason, including but not limited to, if, in Sponsor's determination, there is any suspected or actual evidence of electronic or non-electronic tampering with any portion of the Sweepstakes, or if viruses, bugs, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical difficulties or failures or any other factor beyond Sponsor's reasonable control corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes. In such event, Sponsor reserves the right (but does not have an obligation) in its sole discretion to award the prizes to eligible, non-suspect entries received up to the time of suspected impairment. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual it finds to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes or to be acting in violation of these Official Rules or in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner. Any attempt by any person to deliberately damage any web site or undermine the legitimate operation of this Sweepstakes is a violation of criminal and civil laws, and, should such an attempt be made, Sponsor reserves the right to seek damages and other remedies from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. Sponsor's failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of that provision.
- Release back to top ∧
- By entering, each entrant forever and irrevocably releases and holds harmless Sponsor and each Designated Company, and their respective parents, subsidiaries and affiliates, and agents, advertising, public relations and promotion agencies, affiliates, prize suppliers, and all of their respective employees, officers, directors, shareholders and agents from and against all claims, damages or liabilities arising in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from entrant's participation or entry in the Sweepstakes; entrant's award, receipt or use of any prize awarded in the Sweepstakes; and entrant's participation in any prize or sweepstakes related activities.
- Limitations of Liability back to top ∧
- Neither Sponsor nor any Designated Company is responsible for: (a) incorrect or inaccurate transcription of entry information or late, lost, stolen, unintelligible, illegible, damaged, mutilated, altered, incomplete, misdirected entries or entries received through impermissible or illegitimate channels, all of which will be disqualified; (b) technical failures of any kind, including but not limited to the malfunctioning of any telephone, computer online systems, computer equipment, web site, server provider, network, hardware or software; (c) the unavailability or inaccessibility of any telephone, mail, website or service; (d) unauthorized intervention in any part of the entry process or the Sweepstakes; (e) printing, typographical, electronic or human errors which may occur in the offer or administration of the Sweepstakes or the processing of entries; or (f) any injury or damage to persons or property, including but not limited to entrant's computer, which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from entrant's participation in the Sweepstakes, or from viewing, playing or downloading any material from Sponsor's web site(s), regardless of whether the material was prepared by Sponsor or a third party, and regardless of whether the material is connected to Sponsor's web site(s) by a hypertext link.
- Data Collection back to top ∧
- Sponsor collects personal information from entrants when they enter the Sweepstakes. By entering the Sweepstakes, each entrant acknowledges that he/she has agreed to and consents to the collection, use and disclosure of his/her personal information by Sponsor for any purpose including but not limited to marketing purposes. Upon receipt of any marketing material from Sponsor, entrant may opt out of future communications by following instructions on the material or sending a written request to the address shown on the communication.
- Official Rules back to top ∧
- These Official Rules are available online at StarTribune.com/SuiteWayRules. Sponsor may change these Official Rules at any time. Changes made are effective as of the beginning of any contest or sweepstakes governed by these Official Rules.
- Winner's List back to top ∧
- To request a list of winners, send a written request along with a self-addressed stamped return envelope insert to: Star Tribune Suite Way to Watch the Wild Sweepstakes Winners List, PO Box 262, Stillwater, MN 55082-0262. A complete list of winners will be posted on StarTribune.com/SuiteWayRules. Written requests must be received prior to March 31, 2017. Sponsor shall have no obligation to honor any winner’s list request that is received with a Sweepstakes entry. Sponsor is not responsible for fulfilling misdirected requests or those submitted without a self-addressed stamped envelope.
- Star Tribune Media Company LLC reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate, modify or suspend the Sweepstakes for any reason.
