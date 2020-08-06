'Star Trek: Lower Decks'

The franchise expands even further in this goofy cartoon series that spotlights secondary crew members. You know, the ones that traditionally die minutes after a team beams down on a planet. They're very much alive here, crying out for respect as the senior officers preen in the mirror. Trekkies and "Futurama" fans will be equally amused. CBS All Access

Codenames

A lot of things are worse online but this board game actually works better there. It's a word-association game and you'll need at least four players, for two teams of two. To play, set up a teleconference on Zoom or Facebook Messenger, check out the Codenames rules and launch a game at the linked website. horsepaste.com

'Moesha' and 'Girlfriends'

Netflix recently acquired a bunch of titles that spotlight the African-American experience, most notably these two underrated gems. Anchored by R&B star Brandy, "Moesha" does a terrific job of presenting an authentic middle-class Black family while "Girlfriends," featuring future "Black-ish" star Tracee Ellis Ross, is a superior version of "Sex and the City." If you didn't catch them the first time around, now is your chance. Netflix

'The Go-Gos'

After Alison Ellwood even managed to make us sympathize with Don Henley in her epic "The History of the Eagles" rock doc, imagine how much she can stir your emotions over Los Angeles' pioneering punk-turned-pop quintet of early-MTV fame and all the blunderous sexism the members endured. Of course, they were far from innocent themselves, adding a little salacious value and drama that's also colorfully retold through wiser eyes in guitarist Kathy Valentine's excellent new memoir. Showtime

'Harley Quinn'

Kaley Cuoco is clearly getting a big bang out of voicing the spunkiest antihero in this super-smart animated series previously available only on the DC Universe streaming service. The first season had Quinn swearing up a storm and smashing sexists' kneecaps with her mighty mallet. Newer episodes focus on how her relationship with Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) brings out her softer side. Don't panic; she's still driving the Caped Crusader batty. HBO Max

'The Ed Sullivan Show'

Once one of the most influential cultural forces in America, the beloved variety show has had its own YouTube channel since June 12, allowing a new generation to check out great moments from its historic 23-year run. The really big shows include Buddy Holly singing "Peggy Sue"; a Joan Rivers bit about housework, kids and dogs; Bobby Darin crooning "Dream Lover," and the must-see novelty act Erich Brenn spinning several plates at once. YouTube

'Master of Deception'

Minnesota writer John-Ivan Palmer's book, coming Tuesday, tells the story of his magician parents, who traversed the country performing at Elks Lodges, county fairs and other venues, living in trailer courts and working alongside ventriloquists, contortionists and other performers. He'll have a virtual book launch at SubText Books in St. Paul at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 26. Register at subtextbooks.com

'Shoot the Moon'

Alan Parker, who died last week, hadn't directed a movie since the ludicrous "The Life of David Gale" in 2003 but in the 1980s he was one of our most compelling filmmakers. "Evita" and the buoyant "Fame" may be his best-known movies but also worth a look are "The Wall," "Angel Heart," "Mississippi Burning" and his best, the comedy/drama "Shoot the Moon." Diane Keaton and Albert Finney star as a couple whose messy divorce is hard on them and even harder on the oldest of their four daughters (the late Dana Hill, who's astonishing). Amazon

'Howard'

Lyricist Howard Ashman was only 40 when he succumbed to AIDS, but he was able to make key contributions to many American classics, including several films that resurrected Disney's animation wing. This documentary doesn't avoid the flat notes, but the overall mood is one of celebration, especially when showcasing footage of Angela Lansbury and Jerry Orbach recording "Be Our Guest" and clips from the movie version of "Little Shop of Horrors." Disney+

'Jojo Rabbit'

Taika Waititi earned an Academy Award for penning this dark comedy about a lonely boy who finds solace through conversations with an imaginary friend named Adolf Hitler. Despite the unsettling premise, it's a surprisingly sweet tale, thanks in no small part to child actor Roman Griffin Davis and Scarlett Johansson, whose performance as the boy's unflappable mom should have also led her to the winner's circle on Oscar night. HBO Max