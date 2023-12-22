Emma Stone plays a young Victorian woman who is revived by a Frankenstein-ish scientist in “Poor Things.”
Emma Stone plays a young Victorian woman who is revived by a Frankenstein-ish scientist in “Poor Things.”

Review: Emma Stone swings for the fences in bonkers comedy/drama 'Poor Things'

December 19
She re-teams with "Favourite" director Yorgos Lanthimos on a Frankenstein comedy.
“The Boys in the Boat,” directed by George Clooney, is about an American rowing team’s will at the Summer Olympics in Nazi Germany.

Review: 'The Boys in the Boat' is handsome but you may want to read the book first

11:03am
George Clooney's film version omits the setbacks that made this true story so inspiring.
Fantasia Barrino plays the adult Celie in “The Color Purple.”

Review: After a shaky start, 'The Color Purple' keeps getting better

December 19
Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson and Danielle Brooks shine in the musical adaptation of Alice Walker's book.
Adam Driver plays complicated automaker Enzo Ferrari in biopic.

Review: 'Ferrari' fires on all cylinders and leaves the heart racing

12:00pm
Adam Driver and Penélope Cruz deliver memorable performance in this Enzo Ferrari biopic.
From left, Zac Efron, Holt McCallany, Jeremey Allen White and Harris Dickinson in “The Iron Claw.”

Review: Zac Efron's best performance yet anchors wrestling biopic 'The Iron Claw'

December 19
Director Sean Durkin applies his signature sensibility to this epic melodrama.
From left: Mack (Kumail Nanjiani), Gwen (Tresi Gazal), Pam (Elizabeth Banks) and Dax (Caspar Jennings) in a scene from “Migration.” 

Review: Mike White's touch helps make 'Migration' worthwhile journey

December 20
"Migration" is an auteur project for White, who wrote the screenplay and dreamed up the story with director Benjamin Renner.
Jason Momoa in a scene from “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.”

Review: If this is goodbye, 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' keeps its trident high

December 21
It's perhaps appropriate that the latest Aquaman movie is about a lost kingdom. In many ways, this mini-franchise is just that, a Jason Momoa kingdom that could just quietly sink below the cinematic waves.
11:05am
Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney in a scene from “Anyone but You.”

Review: Much ado about not enough in 'Anyone but You' with Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney

Photogenic update on Shakespeare was shot in Australia.
December 12
Calah Lane and Timothée Chalamet in “Wonka.”

Review: Timothée Chalamet is ideal in excellent, crowd-pleasing 'Wonka'

From the director of the "Paddington" movies comes the origins story of a chocolate icon.