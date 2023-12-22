Review: Emma Stone swings for the fences in bonkers comedy/drama 'Poor Things'
She re-teams with "Favourite" director Yorgos Lanthimos on a Frankenstein comedy.
Review: 'The Boys in the Boat' is handsome but you may want to read the book first
George Clooney's film version omits the setbacks that made this true story so inspiring.
Review: After a shaky start, 'The Color Purple' keeps getting better
Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson and Danielle Brooks shine in the musical adaptation of Alice Walker's book.
Review: 'Ferrari' fires on all cylinders and leaves the heart racing
Adam Driver and Penélope Cruz deliver memorable performance in this Enzo Ferrari biopic.
Review: Zac Efron's best performance yet anchors wrestling biopic 'The Iron Claw'
Director Sean Durkin applies his signature sensibility to this epic melodrama.
Review: Mike White's touch helps make 'Migration' worthwhile journey
"Migration" is an auteur project for White, who wrote the screenplay and dreamed up the story with director Benjamin Renner.
Review: If this is goodbye, 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' keeps its trident high
It's perhaps appropriate that the latest Aquaman movie is about a lost kingdom. In many ways, this mini-franchise is just that, a Jason Momoa kingdom that could just quietly sink below the cinematic waves.
Review: Much ado about not enough in 'Anyone but You' with Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney
Photogenic update on Shakespeare was shot in Australia.
Review: Timothée Chalamet is ideal in excellent, crowd-pleasing 'Wonka'
From the director of the "Paddington" movies comes the origins story of a chocolate icon.
