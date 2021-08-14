INDIANAPOLIS – Lewis Thorpe gave up one run in 5⅔ sharp innings, Jimmy Kerrigan and Tomas Telis hit two-run homers and the Saints held on to beat Indianapolis 7-5 on Friday.
The Saints (47-40) beat Indianapolis for the third day in a row after losing on a walkoff homer on Tuesday.
BOXSCORE: Saints 7, Indianapolis 5
Jose Miranda had three hits and Gilberto Celestino went 2-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI.
Thorpe gave up only two hits in earning his first Class AAA victory of 2021.
The Indians put the tying run on second in the ninth inning, but Yennier Cano struck out Chris Sharpe and Jared Oliva to earn the save.
STAFF REPORTS
Golf
Final par lifts Betsy Kelly at Women's State Open
Betsy Kelly and defending champion Kathryn VanArragon were tied going to the final hole; Kelly got a par, VanArragon a bogey.