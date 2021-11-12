St. Paul Public Schools announced Thursday it is delaying board action on its Envision SPPS school-closings plan to Dec. 1.

The school board had been set to vote Tuesday night, but members wanted more time to review the consolidation proposal and gather public input, the district said.

It also was unclear whether board Chair Jeanelle Foster, who has been sidelined by COVID-19, could attend Tuesday.

"It's important that all seven current board members have the opportunity to vote on this recommendation," Superintendent Joe Gothard said in a statement. "I want to help ensure they have the time needed to hear from the community and fully review this proposal and make an informed vote."

The board is weighing whether to close and vacate five schools, plus halt current programming at several others — with students directed elsewhere and the buildings used for other purposes.

The district's goal is to get its elementary schools to the size needed to ensure a "well-rounded education," meaning not just the core curriculum but subjects like art, music and social studies delivered by specialist teachers.

A hearing on the proposal is set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at district headquarters at 360 Colborne St.

The district also will hold an additional public hearing on Nov. 30 — also at 5:30 p.m. at district headquarters.