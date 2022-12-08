Officer and squad video of Howard Johnson's final moments Monday when he exchanged gunfire with a St. Paul police sergeant before he was shot and killed was released Thursday, while the chief defended his officer's actions as justified.

The body-worn video from Sgt. Cody Blanshan's camera shows a muzzle flash from the handgun held by Johnson 24, as the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said a day earlier had occurred.

Johnson died at Regions Hospital of a gunshot wound. Blanshan, a 10-year veteran of the St. Paul force, was not wounded during the encounter near Earl Street and Hudson Road.

"Any loss of life is tragic, and we're keeping the family and friends of Mr. Johnson in our thoughts as they grieve the loss of their loved one," said Police Chief Axel Henry. "We know there aren't words to alleviate their pain, but we hope the release of these videos will help begin to answer some of their questions."

The clip, running 2 minutes and 45 seconds, provided by the department shows footage from Blanshan's body camera as he sits in the front seat of the squad shortly after 6 p.m.

" He's right there …he's walking eastbound... got the gun in his right hand, he's pointing it at a car, he's trying to carjack right now," he radios as he accelerates the squad. The BCA says that at this point the sergeant struck Johnson with the squad.

Blanshan flings open his door yelling, "Don't do it!" before at least 10 gunshots can be heard, and Johnson drops to the ground with what appears to be a gun at his side.

Although the clip is brief, dark and blurry, the video shows what appears to be a gun in Johnson's right hand pointed over his left shoulder as he turns away, along with a muzzle flash before he falls to the ground.

Dash camera footage from another squad car at the scene provided another perspective, although it was farther away.

Going forward, the Police Department said in a statement, further updates to the public about the shooting will come from the BCA.

The release of the footage came three days after the shooting of Johnson, of St. Paul, amid calls from his family and activists for transparency.

At the scene, according to the BCA, agents recovered a .45-caliber Glock pistol and three .45-caliber bullet casings as well as 10 9-millimeter casings that are consistent with Blanshan's department-issued handgun. A BCA spokesperson said they are still reviewing footage to learn who fired first.

The BCA said it would not release officer body camera, squad car or surveillance footage until the case is "closed and fully adjudicated." Family members were told that could take up to three months.

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office filed a warrant for Johnson's arrest on Sept. 23 after he failed to show up for a court hearing for a felony domestic assault charge from March. That charge alleged Johnson hit his girlfriend in the face while she was driving in St. Paul. The criminal complaint noted that up to the time of the alleged assault, Johnson had seven other convictions related to domestic violence in the previous 10 years.

Family members defended Johnson in a news conference Wednesday and demanded that the city release video from the shooting.

"Regardless if he had a background, regardless if he had a warrant, my cousin was a person that had a family that loved him," said Juanita Lingwall. "We want answers."

His mother Monique Johnson said Wednesday, ""I want the video footage from the businesses that were there, from the cop's cams, from the dashboard footage, I want it all. I'm entitled to that. That is my child. I deserve to know what happened to him."

Howard's older brother, Keith, remembered his sibling as someone who would drop anything to care for his family. His aunt, Tonya Medvec, said that she has trouble sleeping, and her kids are afraid to go to school. And Johnson leaves behind two twin sons who loved him deeply through "good, bad and ugly." To support them and to help pay for Howard's funeral costs, Johnson's family started a fundraiser.

Personnel records released this week by the Police Department reveal that Blanshan, who's 38 and lives in Farmington, joined the department in 2013 working in the Eastern and Central districts and was promoted to sergeant last year. He grew up in the Twin Cities playing hockey and was drafted by the New York Islanders in 2003. For six seasons, he played for various junior and minor league teams around North America until 2009.

The records show two modest reprimands, both for fender-benders in his squad, and no other discipline. He has no complaints listed in a database compiled by Communities United Against Police Brutality.

His file shows four commendations, including a letter of recognition from then-Police Chief Todd Axtell for his role in the safe recovery of a cold and injured man on a chilly night in November 2017, when he fell 40 feet and became stuck in a dark and narrow space between a downtown parking ramp and a building.