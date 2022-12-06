A person was shot by St. Paul law enforcement Monday evening.
The person was shot at about 6:10 p.m. on the 1000 block of Hudson Road in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood, according to a tweet from the St. Paul Police Department. The person was transported to Regions Hospital and no officers were injured.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
