Surveillance video shows that a St. Paul Police sergeant exchanged gunfire with the man shot and killed during the Monday night encounter, according to the the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

The BCA identified Sgt. Cody Blanshan as the officer who fired at 24-year-old Howard Peter Johnson, while releasing details of the encounter they say was captured on surveillance, body camera and squad camera footage.

The BCA, which is investigating the shooting, also formally identified Johnson.

Johnson, who is Black, and had previously been named by family members who on Wednesday called for the release of any and all footage in his death.

According to the BCA:

Police responded just after 6 p.m. Monday to reports of domestic assault near the intersection of Earl Street and Hudson Road after the caller reported a man later identified as Johnson, was armed. Soon after a woman not connected to the alleged assault was leaving a business on Hudson Road and got into her car. The woman told BCA agents Johnson approached the car and pointed a gun at her as she was pulling out.

Howard Johnson with his mother, Monique.

Blanshan and another St. Paul officer were parked in a squad car nearby serving , and surveillance video showed Blanshan, who was driving the squad, strike Johnson in the back and side with the vehicle, knocking him to the ground.

"Johnson got up and the video appears to show an exchange of gunfire between him and Blanshan, during which Johnson was struck," the BCA said in a news release. "He fell to the ground, dropping his gun" before officers handcuffed him and provided aid to wounds to his leg and torso. He was pronounced dead at Regions Hospital.

Asked who appears to fire first in the video, a BCA spokesperson said "agents are still reviewing the footage to determine the exact timeline of events."

A .45 caliber Glock pistol and three .45 bullet casings were recovered at the scene, along with 10 9mm casings consistent with Blanshan's department issued handgun.

According to his personnel file, Blanshan has been disciplined twice for minor traffic accidents and earned four commendations during his time with SPPD. His commendations included two thank you letters and a letter of recognition from former chief Todd Axtell.

BCA said it would not release body camera, squad car and surveillance footage until the case is closed and fully adjudicated. St. Paul Police may release body camera footage earlier but has yet to do so.

Blanshan is a 10-year veteran of law enforcement, according to the BCA. His personnel file provided by the St. Paul police department includes two reprimands for squad accidents and four commendations.

Demand for answers

Miles from where Johnson was shot to death, his mother, brother, aunts and family members demanded the footage of Johnson's fatal run-in with police.

Gathered in the lobby of St. Paul's Freedom Library, Monique Johnson cried as she talked about her son, who she remembered as a kind person always ready to help family.

"I want the video footage from the businesses that were there, from the cop's cams, from the dashboard footage, I want it all. I'm entitled to that. That is my child. I deserve to know what happened to him," Johnson said. "I want justice for my child. I want justice for all the Black men that have been killed by police."

Although the BCA said it will not release footage until the investigation is complete and submitted to the Ramsey County Attorney's office for review, the city of St. Paul has the right to release the footage earlier.

"The Chief and the Mayor are also committed to releasing the video as soon as possible," St. Paul police Sgt. Mike Ernster said Wednesday. "We will work with the BCA to determine an appropriate time for that to occur."

St. Paul police released the footage from 10 days after the 2019 fatal shooting of Ronald Davis and 12 days after the fatal shooting of William Hughes. Both men were armed and charges were not filed against the officers involved.

Kenneth Manning, Johnson's stepfather, said he was told by the BCA that it could take up three months before they release the footage.

Despite details surrounding his death, Johnson meant a lot to his family. Howard's older brother, Keith, remembered his sibling as someone who would drop anything to care for his family. His aunt Tonya Medvec said that she has trouble sleeping, and her kids are afraid to go to school. And Johnson leaves behind two sons who loved him deeply through "good bad and ugly." To support them and to help pay for Howard's funeral costs, Johnson's family started a fundraiser.

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office filed a warrant for Howard Johnson's arrest Sept. 23 after he didn't show up for a court hearing in connection with a felony domestic charge from March. The charge alleged that Johnson hit his girlfriend in the face while she was driving in St. Paul. The criminal complaint noted that up to the time of the alleged assault, Johnson seven previous convictions related to domestic violence in the prior 10 years.

"Regardless if he had a background, regardless if he had a warrant, my cousin was a person that had a family that loved him," said Juanita Lingwall. "However we have to get them, we want answers."

Johnson's death comes less than a month after the appointment of the city's newest chief, St. Paul native and department veteran Axel Henry, who has yet to speak publicly about the shooting.

Shooting responses under former police chief Todd Axtell toed the line between disciplining officers and defending them, garnering support from community without alienating peace officers.

"We need [Mayor Carter] to move now," said Toshira Garroway, founder of Families Supporting Families Against Police Violence. "We're in a state of emergency here in the state of Minnesota with these killings of Black men. We can no longer trust the police narrative. That is the place that we're at, and we have to face that."