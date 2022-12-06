A man who allegedly displayed a gun as police moved in to make an arrest was fatally shot by officers Monday night in St. Paul's Dayton's Bluff neighborhood, police said.

The officers' body cameras were recording when they fired multiple rounds and struck the suspect in the torso and leg at about 6:10 p.m. near the intersection of Hudson Road and Earl Street, said police spokesperson Mike Ernster.

Police immediately rendered aid and the man was taken to Regions Hospital, where he later died, Ernster said.

Shortly before the deadly shots were fired, officers got a call about a domestic assault. The caller told police the man had a gun. The man had run off before officers arrived, Ernster said.

Police searched the area and spotted the man on Hudson Road with a gun in his hand. The man had approached a car and was attempting to carry out a carjacking when officers moved in, Ernster said.

The man still had a gun in his hand and raised it. That's when officers fired, Ernster said.

The officers will be placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure after a police shooting. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will lead the investigation.

"I am saddened by the news of tonight's officer-involved shooting, a painful trauma that will impact the family and friends of the deceased, the men and women of our St. Paul Police Department and our entire community for a very long time," Mayor Melvin Carter said in a statement.

Carter promised a thorough, timely and transparent investigation, and said "we are committed to the release of body cam footage as quickly as possible."

Since 2000, Star Tribune data show 29 officer-involved deaths in St. Paul — including Monday's — and 38 in Minneapolis.

Staff writer Jeff Hargarten contributed to this report.