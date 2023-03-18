The third man suspected of robbing and killing 22-year-old Alex Becker in St. Paul has been charged.

Shaun Lamar Travis, 25, was arrested and booked into the Ramsey County jail Friday morning on suspicion of murder. The Ramsey County Attorney's office charged Travis hours later, identifying him as the third person who followed Becker into an alley before shooting him.

The other two suspects, 20-year-old Arteze Kinerd and 18-year-old Detwan Allen, were arrested and charged earlier this year.

"I am grateful the police have worked so hard to give us answers," said Tara Becker, who has promoted kindness since her son's passing. "Even though it has been a long process. I hope that this means no one else will be hurt by these people. This has been very hard on our family who are all grieving Alex so deeply. We miss him every moment of every day."

According to the charging documents:

After Becker was robbed and killed while walking home from work. A 911 caller reported two men who wore black clothing running and getting into a black sedan. Officers learned through surveillance video that the sedan was a stolen Toyota Camry, which later parked along N. Logan Avenue in Minneapolis.

Surveillance video from the area helped officers identify Kinerd, Allen and Travis, who wore clothing that matched the three men who followed Becker into an alley before killing him. Charging documents say Travis was "easily identified" when returning to the area because surveillance footage captured him with no face coverings.

Kinerd refused to say where he was the night of Becker's murder, but said in a call from jail that, "I'm cooked, I don't know what to tell Fat. Fat might be cooked."

Evidence recovered from Travis's Facebook account, which he deactivated hours after Kinerd's arrest, suggest that's he's nicknamed "Fat." A photo recovered from Kinerd's phone also showed Travis wearing the same gray and black jacket that one of the suspects in Becker's murder wore.

Attorney information for Travis was not immediately available in court filings.