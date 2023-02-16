It's hard for Tara Becker to narrow down which quality made her son Alex most memorable.

Some may remember his love of video games. Others may recall how reliable he was. But Tara Becker says that her son's kindness is what stood him apart in his 22 years before his life was cut short during a robbery attempt while walking to his St. Paul home from work last December. And with Feb. 17th marking Random Acts of Kindness day, she has asked that the community keep his memory alive by extending his caring nature towards others.

"We're not expecting anything big. It could be as small as saying 'Hi' to a neighbor, or opening a door for someone that's struggling," Tara Becker said. "One kind act dominos into another kind act, and I think the world needs more kindness."

Three men robbed Alex Becker of his cellphone and cash before fatally shooting in an alley behind his home in the 500 block of W. Lawson Avenue him as he walked home from work the night of Dec. 27 in the city's record 40th homicide of the year. Two of the men have since been arrested and charged with his murder.

Alex Becker lived his entire life in St. Paul's North End neighborhood, and was a 2019 graduate of Como Park High School, where he served in the JROTC. A hard worker who was devoted to his parents and siblings, he was a creative soul who loved animals, movies, anime and manga, according to his online obituary, which noted: "The world lost the brightest light with Alex's passing."

Tara Becker has struggled since losing her son, sharing dozens of photos of him growing from a child to an adult. She didn't think much of when her sister asked to create a Facebook group to encourage others into acts of kindness in his memory. To her surprise, that group ballooned into more than 200 members pledging to be kind in remembrance of Alex.

Alex Becker

In lieu of direct support for her family, Becker wants the community to join in offering support to "other people that might not have as much support as we currently do."

"What happened to him was just senseless, and I didn't want the memory of him as a person to be about that. I wanted it to be [about] who he was as a person," Becker said. "Alex was a very kind, generous person ... we wanted to keep that part of him here even though he's not here."

"If he had a connection with you ... he would improve your day tenfold. I think we can all do that. If we take a moment to think about it, we can all spread that to others."