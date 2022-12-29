Family members have identified the 22-year-old man who was fatally shot this week in St. Paul and say he was robbed in the process near his home.

The shooting occurred late Tuesday in an alley in the 500 block of W. Lawson Avenue on the North End, police said.

No arrests have been announced in what is the 40th homicide in St. Paul this year, two more than the yearly record set just last year.

"I don't have anything eloquent to say," Tara Becker wrote on Facebook regarding the death of her 22-year-old son, Alex Becker. "I'm devastated. I have been through so much loss."

While police have yet to comment about a possible motive, Tara Becker added that Alex was robbed of his cellphone and cash, and killed as he walked to work.

Police said officers responded to a 911 call just before midnight on a report of gunfire. They arrived and located Becker in the alley suffering from gunshot wounds. St. Paul Fire medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Tara Becker's sister Hidy Hammarsten has started an online fundraising campaign to help the Beckers with expenses associated with Alex's death near the home where he lived with his mother.

Hammarsten wrote on GoFundMe that Alex Becker "never [had] a mean word to say about anyone. He truly tried to see the good in everyone."

She said he was "a pallbearer for his grandfather on Monday, December 19th, and now will be laid to rest as the family struggles to pay for the funeral costs."

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call police at 651-266-5650.