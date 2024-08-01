St. Paul council president calls Pa. governor a ‘hardcore Zionist,’ says Kamala Harris shouldn’t pick him

St. Paul City Council President Mitra Jalali warned presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris this week against choosing Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro as her running mate because of his strong support for Israel. A prominent Minnesota Jewish organization said the councilwoman’s attack on Shapiro was antisemitic.
“I’m just a lefty council president of a Midwest city but everyone in my world is saying Shapiro cannot be VP pick if this new POTUS candidacy wants to energize the base & win. Do not deflate our Democratic Party just as soon as you inflated it, by choosing a hardcore Zionist VP,” Jalali wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “It makes absolutely no sense to choose a VP who is far to the right of not just party’s grassroots base on Gaza, but mainstream party leadership as well. Strategically, it is disastrous.”
Jalali’s statement was praised by those on the left critical of Israel’s ongoing attack on Gaza, including Minneapolis City Council Vice President Aisha Chughtai: “Love to my sister across the river for speaking the truth #FreePalestine,” Chughtai posted on X.
But others saw antisemitism, noting Shapiro is the only Jewish politician who’s reportedly on the shortlist of potential running mates for Harris. They said Shapiro’s views on Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu aren’t substantially different from other contenders, such as Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly.
“All three of these elected officials are supportive of Israel,” said Ethan Roberts, deputy executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC) of Minnesota and the Dakotas. “Why is it that only the Jewish governor of Pennsylvania is being targeted by the left, by the council president?”
Jalali did not respond to interview requests.