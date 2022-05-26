ST. CLOUD — A 37-year-old St. Cloud man is facing 12 felony charges after an eight-hour standoff with police where he is accused of shooting a gun through the wall to where officers were staged.

Shawn L. Jacobs was charged Thursdayc with nine felony counts of first-degree assault for using deadly force against a peace officer, as well as two firearms-related counts and one count related to committing a crime while wearing a bulletproof vest.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, members of the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force raided an apartment in the 2700 block of 16th Street S., on Tuesday on suspicion Jacobs was distributing methamphetamine and other controlled substances from the residence, as well as unlawfully possessing firearms.

After an officer knocked on the door and announced the search warrant and presence of law enforcement, Jacobs reportedly threatened to shoot the officers and fired one round from inside his apartment through the wall where investigators had been standing minutes before, court documents state. No one was hurt in the incident.

After hours of negotiations, Jacobs left his apartment and was arrested. During a search of his apartment, officers found guns, a "large amount of methamphetamine [Jacobs] tried to flush," and other drugs and paraphernalia, the complaint states.

At Jacobs' first hearing Thursday, the state filed a notice of intent to seek aggravated sentencing due to Jacobs' criminal history, which includes multiple assault convictions and prohibits him from possessing firearms or ammunition.

His next hearing is scheduled for June 20.