ST. CLOUD - Police arrested a man after a nearly eight-hour standoff in south St. Cloud on Tuesday, according to a release from Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton.

The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force executed a search warrant regarding a narcotics investigation at an apartment in the 2700 block of 16th Street S. just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to Oxton, a 37-year-old man threatened to shoot officers through the closed door, threatened to kill himself and then fired one gunshot from inside the apartment, which exited through a wall in the hallway where officers were staging. No officers were hit and no officers fired any shots, the release states.

Authorities evacuated the apartment complex, closed nearby streets and asked the public via Twitter to stay out of the area.

St. Cloud's SWAT team responded to the scene with crisis negotiators and tactical officers. Phone negotiations between authorities and the man continued for several hours until he peacefully surrendered just before 4 p.m.

The man was taken to Stearns County Jail and awaits charges related to the incident, Oxton said. The Star Tribune generally does not name suspects until they have been charged.