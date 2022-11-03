More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Minneapolis
KerryJo Felder faces mounting calls to drop out of Minneapolis school board race
Felder previously served on the board. She's accused of allegedly endangering her stepchildren during a trip to Maryland.
Gophers
Shorthanded Gophers struggle before finishing off St. Olaf in exhibition
With three potential starters sitting out because of injuries, the Gophers trailed by seven points in the first half against the Division III Oles before pulling away in the second.
Gopher men's basketball bests St. Olaf in exhibition game
The Minnesota Gopher men's basketball team took on St. Olaf in an exhibition game at Williams Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The Gophers won 71-55.
Vikings
Hockenson didn't expect to go from worst in NFC North to first
The Vikings are excited about how they can use tight end T.J. Hockenson, a former top-10 draft pick and Pro Bowler with the Lions, in their offense.
High Schools
Wayzata tops Champlin Park in a power-packed volleyball section final
The Trojans won a spot in the state tournament and a chance to defend their Class 4A championship.