Minneapolis-based SPS Commerce makes second $200M acquisition in six months

Leaders at SPS, a retail supply chain software company, expect Carbon6 Technologies to pull in approximately $40 million in revenue for fiscal year 2025, with Carbon6’s growth being slightly faster than SPS’s, said SPS CFO Kim Nelson. Back in August, SPS acquired SupplyPike — an “automated invoice deduction management and prevention solution,” per a news release, that Walmart uses — for $119 million in cash and $87 million in stock. That deal is very similar to this latest one, of which about 40% of the purchase price is also stock.