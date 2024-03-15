My impulsive decision to yank out my driveway stakes last week was met with howls of laughter at Praedictix, the weather-tech company I'm involved with in Eden Prairie. D.J. Kayser, who often fills in for me on this column, said, "Paul, you do realize that 44 winters since 1871 have seen 10 inches or more of snow after March 15? In 1983, 36 inches fell after the Ides of March."

OK, point taken. The sun is climbing ever higher in the southern sky, but slush potential will be with us another month, maybe six weeks. Dubious long-range weather models hint at slush next Friday, maybe significant snow north of the metro in seven to nine days. That would be ironic, huh?

In the meantime, winds howl this weekend, topping 30 mph at times. Temps will be in the 40s today, 30s tomorrow and Monday, and then bouncing back into the 40s much of next week. A cooler phase is likely into late March, but no sneak attack by the polar vortex.

Minnesota weather is fickle, but March takes weather whiplash to a new level. We're in a drought. I hope for precipitation (in the form of rain) soon.