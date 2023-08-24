A speeding motorcyclist crashed and died after being pursued by law enforcement near Bemidji, officials said.

The incident began south of Bemidji about 11:20 p.m., when a Beltrami County sheriff's deputy spotted a group of motorcyclists turn west on SW. Carr Lake Road from S. Washington Avenue and push their speeds above 70 mph in a 55 mph zone, the Sheriff's Office said.

With emergency lights activated and a siren blaring, the deputy pursued the motorcyclists on northbound SW. Jefferson Avenue but soon could only see one of them, the Sheriff's Office statement continued.

At the Hwy. 2 overpass above Jefferson, a second deputy saw the motorcyclist topping 1OO mph and fade from sight, the Sheriff's Office said.

Moments later, the motorcyclist crashed and landed in the grass of a roundabout, according to the Sheriff's Office.

An ambulance took 19-year-old Tristan C. Secor to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, where he died, the Sheriff's Office said.