Q: I read your recent columns about the discontinuation of the iPod with great interest. I have a Nano that I once used in my car and now carry around with me. It is pretty much full, but I am not worried about adding music to it at this point. I am quite fond of it and disappointed that Apple does not make anything like it now.

It does not have Bluetooth, so I am looking for some good wired earphones. I used the Focal Sphear earphones you wrote about years ago, and I was very happy with them. But they are cutting out on one side now, and it is time to move on. They were kind of pricey, and I don't want to spend a lot because I do not know how long my Nano will last. What do you recommend for $75 or less?

A. I can make two suggestions that are a lot less than $75. If you would like to get something close to your Sphear earphones but for half the price, check out the new-to-the-U.S. Earjoy earphones. At $29.95, these Japanese earphones represent an excellent value for those looking for very good wired earphones for very little money.

The manufacturer touts the Japanese heritage quite a bit, notably proud of the country's long tradition of fine audio equipment. It's unusual to see a product like this come out of Japan. The vast majority of affordable earphones are made in China, no matter the brand.

The sound has excellent richness and is almost perfectly balanced, with the only flaw being slightly bright sound with some program material. When I write about headphones, I often mention Rush's "Xanadu" from the album "Exit. Stage Left." The Earjoy earphones brought the music close and reproduced the concert in my head. It was quite satisfying.

Even if you don't want them for your main earphones, they make an excellent backup for when wireless earphones run out of power, for use with airplane entertainment systems with wired connections or for the gym. At $30, they are a good way to treat yourself (or someone special) to something nice.

Earjoy earphones are available from lpgear.com, retailer of the famous Vessel phono cartridges.

At the extreme low end of the price scale for earphones is the TCL SOCL 100, which sell for $9.99. When I reviewed them in 2019, I said they represented "the best $10 you will ever spend." They are surprisingly good and musically satisfying. The design and construction is modest. The bright colors of the SOCL 100 might not be for everyone, but they do sound good and are a great value.

If your phone or tablet does not have a headphone jack, you will need a Lightning or USB-C adapter to use wired earphones. Your phone or tablet probably came with one, and you can pick one up on Amazon for $10 or less.

Send questions to Don Lindich at donlindich@gmail.com. Get recommendations and read past columns at soundadvicenews.com.