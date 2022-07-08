Q: Did you see the really good deal going on at Home Depot for the Ryobi 18V One+ cordless tools and batteries? A while ago I purchased the Ryobi P737 cordless high-pressure inflator you recommended (I love it), and I recently saw the new deal. I scored two of the 18V One+ 4Ah batteries and a charger for $99, and then got a free tool as an add-on. I picked the Ryobi 18V One+ Cordless Multi-Tool and took it all home for only $108.28 with California sales tax.

A: I did indeed see the deal, and a few hours before I received your e-mail, I had just brought home two of the 4Ah batteries, a charger and a really nice cordless hedge trimmer for only $104.94 including Pennsylvania sales tax. The power of this deal (no pun intended) is tremendous and should be of great interest to anyone who purchased the inflator I reviewed, who already has a Ryobi 18V One+ cordless power tool system or is interested in cordless power tools and outdoor equipment.

A package of two 18V One+ 4Ah batteries with charger usually lists for $158. The package of two batteries and charger is on sale for $99, and you get a tool for free. Among the tools offered are circular saws, routers, jigsaws, hedge trimmers, sanders, angle grinders, glue guns, lights, fans, planers and impact drivers, some of them costing $99 each. Add it up and you can get up to $257 worth of top-quality gear for only $99.

Whether starting out with a system or adding tools, it is a fantastic offer. I had been thinking of getting an impact driver. Now if I get it, I also get two more batteries and another charger. Why do I need so many batteries? Because with cordless tools, the more batteries you have, the better off you are. And the batteries can be expensive when purchased separately. This makes expanding your collection an economical purchase.

Choose the tool to maximize the value received. One of the tools you can get for free is the $99 hedge trimmer or the P737 inflator, which retails for $25. It's better to pick up the hedge trimmer or other pricier tool as your freebie, and purchase the inflator separately.

The high-end brushless motor Ryobi power tools also are part of the promotion, but at $199. For $199 you get a charger and three high-performance batteries (a 2Ah, 4Ah and 6Ah) and a choice of a premium product such as one of the various power tools driven by a brushless motor — a chain saw, cordless wet-dry vac or leaf blower. (I already have the leaf blower, and it is excellent.) The promotion ends July 24 or when supplies run out. By all indications, the tools and batteries are flying off the shelves, so if you're interested, you'd best act soon. See the promotion at ryobitools.com or at a Home Depot store.

Send questions to Don Lindich at donlindich@gmail.com. Get recommendations and read past columns at soundadvicenews.com.