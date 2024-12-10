I’m saving for last the news that there sort of is a new Patchett book in stores now, or at least a new/old one. It’s “Bel Canto,” the 2001 National Book Award nominee about terrorists who occupy a party in a South American country. What’s new is that it’s been re-published in an edition that retains the original version of the book but that also includes many comments scrawled in the margins by Patchett. (In the interest of full disclosure, I should say that I know her a little bit and that she kindly met me, my mom and sister at her Nashville store last spring.)