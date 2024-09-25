Quickly, it becomes clear that these stories are going to help Marta, who has plenty to be sad about but who tries not to dwell on that. It also becomes clear that telling the stories helps the countess, who probably doesn’t find connections with many other people and whose storytelling is motivated by a secret or two. (”What matters is the story. What matters, you see, is that the story gets told,” she insists.) And the book may be over before you realize that, as you reflect on the stories of your own life, it might be helping you, too.