Some of the best and most comforting dishes take a long time to cook. With time more precious than ever during the holiday season, meals can add an extra level of pressure. But smart hosts know that a make-ahead plan, with a slow-cooker assist, can be the key to a memorable, relaxing meal.

Slow cookers don't get the respect they deserve. You just put the food in, and the slow cooker does the heavy lifting while you go about your day. Well, almost. To get the best results from a slow cooker, you often need to add a step or two before you hit the power button.

In the case of a braise, like this Slow Cooker Spiced Pomegranate Beef Brisket, simply throwing everything into the pot can leave you with a piece of tender but flavorless meat swimming in a watery sauce. This happens because the cooking environment is sealed, and the liquid doesn't evaporate during the cooking process. So as the beef cooks, and exudes liquids of its own, the flavors can become more and more diluted. Luckily, it's an easy problem to avoid.

First, we make a dry rub with assertive spices that's massaged into the meat, which is then browned before being added to the slow cooker. Browning means flavor. Onions and garlic are sautéed in the same pan, which is then deglazed with red wine. More flavor.

We've chosen a liquid for our braise that brings a powerful, bright note of acidity — pomegranate juice. Loads of flavor.

After hours of cooking, when your brisket is meltingly tender and moist, there is one more thing we need to do to win the flavor game: pour the onions and cooking liquid into a saucepan and let it boil away on the stove until it reduces and thickens slightly and the — you guessed it — flavor is concentrated.

While none of these steps is difficult or time-consuming, they are critical if you want to wow diners at your holiday table.

One last tip: Make this dish a day or two before you need it. This allows all the flavors to mingle, but there are also a few other practical advantages. The meat is much easier to slice when the brisket is cold. The fat solidifies at the top, allowing you to easily scrape it off. And, of course, making it ahead leaves you free to tackle any other items on your holiday to-do list.

A generous shower of pomegranate seeds and fresh parsley just before serving not only makes the dish beautiful, but adds a hit of freshness, too.

Slow Cooker Spiced Pomegranate Beef Brisket

Serves 8 to 10.

A few extra steps, like browning the beef and reducing the cooking liquids, ensure an ultra-flavorful, fork-tender brisket. While this dish is delicious the day it's made, it's even better the day after (see make-ahead directions below). That makes it a smart choice for a stress-free dinner, perfect for a holiday or any other day. From Meredith Deeds.

• 1 tbsp. smoked paprika

• 1 1/2 tsp. ground coriander

• 1 1/2 tsp. ground cumin

• 1 1/2 tsp. salt

• 1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon

• 1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

• 1 (4- to 5-lb.) brisket roast, fat trimmed to 1/4 in. thick and scored lightly

• 2 tbsp. olive oil

• 2 large onions, sliced

• 4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

• 1/2 c. dry red wine

• 1 1/2 c. pomegranate juice

• 1 tbsp. honey

• 1/4 c. chopped parsley

• 1/4 c. pomegranate seeds

Directions

In a small bowl, combine the paprika, coriander, cumin, salt, cinnamon and pepper. Pat the beef dry with paper towels and rub the spice mixture all over the brisket, working it into the crevices.

Heat oil in a 12-inch skillet over medium heat. Add the brisket and brown, taking care not to burn the spices, about 5 minutes per side. Transfer to a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker.

Turn the heat under the skillet to medium-high. Add the onions and cook, stirring frequently, for 6 to 8 minutes, or until they begin to brown. Add garlic and cook for another 2 minutes. Add the red wine and cook, scraping up the brown bits on the bottom of the skillet, until liquid has almost evaporated. Transfer to the slow cooker with the beef.

Mix together the pomegranate juice and honey and pour over the beef, cover and cook until meat is very tender, 10 to 12 hours on low or 5 to 6 hours on high.

Transfer brisket to a cutting board, cover tightly with foil, and let rest 20 minutes. Pour onion mixture and accumulated juices into medium saucepan and skim fat from the top. Bring to a boil over medium heat and cook, stirring occasionally, until reduced by half. It will have a slightly thicker, more sauce-like consistency.

Slice brisket thinly across grain, and place on large serving platter. Ladle some of the sauce over the top. Garnish with the parsley and pomegranate seeds and serve with extra sauce on the side.

To make ahead: Refrigerate cooled, unsliced brisket, onions and juices for up to 2 days. To serve, slice thinly across grain while cold and transfer to baking dish with 1 cup of the juices. Cover tightly with foil and heat in 325-degree oven until brisket is heated through, about 1 hour. Transfer onions and remaining juices to a saucepan and continue with recipe, as directed.

Meredith Deeds is a cookbook author and food writer from Edina. Reach her at meredithdeeds@gmail.com. Follow her on Instagram ­at @meredithdeeds.