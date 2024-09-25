Six pieces of advice for Minneapolis leaders

City Hall, stay in your lane and be a good partner. The core responsibilities of municipal government are in the areas of public works (streets, water and sanitation, and the like) and public safety (chiefly police and fire). There are many other important concerns for city officials, but they are often best addressed in partnership with other levels of government, especially Hennepin County, and the private and community sectors. Maintaining focus on basic city services is also the best way to keep control of already high property tax burdens.