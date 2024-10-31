Singapore's affluent veneer hides repression and corruption, says son of its modern-day founder

A court has found that Lee Hsien Yang and his wife lied under oath and misled his father during the preparation of his will, which they helped write. Lee said his son was prosecuted for criticizing the judiciary in a Facebook post. Lee himself lost a defamation suit last year and was ordered to pay damages to two government ministers whom he indicated were corrupt over their rental of state-owned properties. He said last month he has paid the amount, so that the family home under his name will not be seized.