TOKYO — Big news erupted early and late during the women's gymnastics team final Tuesday night in Tokyo. Superstar Simone Biles went out early with an injury, and Russia went home in the end with the gold medal.

St Paul's Suni Lee and Isanti's Grace McCallum did their best to try to rally the Americans, but it wasn't enough. Two silver medals will come home to Minnesota.

The scoring difference: 169.528-166.096, ROC (Russian Olympic Committee) over the U.S.

Biles left the competition floor with medical staff shortly after a poorly landed vault. She was expected to do an Amanar, which has 2 ½ twists, but instead performed a Yurchenko 1 ½, a much lower-difficulty vault. She landed in a crouch, nearly sitting down before lunging forward.

Biles wore a concerned look on her face after the vault and immediately went to coach Cecile Landi. After Biles left the floor, Jordan Chiles — who was supposed to sit out the uneven bars — began warming up.

After a few minutes, Biles returned to the floor, followed by a gaggle of TV cameras. Her right foot was wrapped, and her teammates surrounded her with hugs. Biles took off her hand grips used for bars routines and put on a warmup jacket, her night over.

Lee nailed her uneven bar routine minutes later, trying to spark a rally for the fading Americans. McCallum also was solid on the bars. The two Minnesotans were trying their best to keep Team USA alive.

Later Tuesday night Tokyo time, USA Gymnastics indicated Biles was dealing with "a medical issue." The statement concluded: "She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions." Biles was on the sidelines offering encouragement to teammates in her warmups.

Lee's balance beam routine followed a half-hour later was strong, not only keeping Team USA's hopes alive but putting them slightly ahead in the gold medal race.

The Russians were too strong Tuesday night, though. They sealed the victory with sparkling floor routines. Just as the ROC men's team did, the women walked away with gold.

...

This is a developing story. Blount is filing updates from Tokyo. Continue to read startribune.com today for updates. Thank you.