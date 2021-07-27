TOKYO — Losing the world record didn't bother her. In fact, Regan Smith sent a congratulatory text to Australia's Kaylee McKeown last month, after McKeown broke Smith's two-year-old mark in the women's 100-meter backstroke.

Being the pursuer rather than the pursuee just got Smith more excited for the Olympics, and the expected showdown with McKeown in the 100 back. McKeown kept the record and added an Olympic gold medal Tuesday at Tokyo Aquatics Centre, with Canada's Kylie Masse second and Smith third.

McKeown won the race in an Olympic-record time of 57.47 seconds. Masse got silver in 57.72, and Smith's bronze-medal time was 58.05.

In the 100 back heats and semifinals, the Olympic record changed hands four times. Masse, then Smith, then McKeown lowered the mark in three consecutive heats. Smith dropped it another notch in the semifinals, clocking a time of 57.86 before McKeown broke it again in the final.

Smith will jump right back into the pool in about 8 ½ hours to begin her other individual event, the 200 butterfly. The heats are Tuesday evening in Tokyo (5:26 a.m. Tuesday morning in Minnesota), and the semifinals are Wednesday morning (8:57 p.m. Tuesday night in Minnesota).

Smith came to Tokyo well prepared. The U.S. backstroke group is exceptionally deep and exceptionally fast, and she was pushed hard in her victory at the Olympic trials. The top four finishers were separated by only .47 of a second, with Smith's margin of victory over Rhyan White a slim .25.

On the first day of the U.S. trials, McKeown broke Smith's world record of 57.57, peeling .12 off Smith's time. Smith said she was "genuinely excited'' for McKeown, and she was motivated by the prospect of chasing the record again.

In the trials semifinals, Smith swam 57.92, the first time she had gone below 58 seconds since setting the world record. She had about a month to prepare for the Olympics, with a long stint at a U.S. team training camp in Hawaii.

After Masse set an Olympic record of 58.17 in her preliminary heat, Smith lowered it to 57.96. McKeown had the last crack at it and broke it again in 57.88. The following morning, Smith took another .02 off the mark.

That generated even more anticipation for a race that already was one of the most anticipated at the Olympic swimming venue. Though no fans are allowed in the venues, other swimmers and members of national delegations were permitted to attend, and Smith had a robust cheering section of Americans.