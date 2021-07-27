Regan Smith advanced in her attempt to win a second medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday night at the Tokyo Aquatics Center.

Smith finished the first heat in the 200 meter butterfly in second place in a time of 2:08.46, which turned out to be the fourth fastest time overall.

Hali Flickinger of the United States won her heat in in 2:08.31, which was topped by China's Zhang Yufei, who won her heat in 2:07.50, the fastest time of the session.

The semifinals are on Wednesday morning in Tokyo. The finals will be on Thursday morning in Tokyo.

Smith, of Lakeville, won the bronze medal in the 100 meter backstroke. She took the lead in her heat but Yang Yu passed her in the final 50 meters to win the heat.

At the U.S. Olympic trials, Smith led going into the final turn, but Flickinger passed her to win, with Smith finishing second and both qualifying for the Olympics.

Yufei won silver in the 100 meter butterfly and at 23 with a powerhouse junior Olympics resume, is a rising star in the world of swimming.