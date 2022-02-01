Minnesota-born athletes have won 95 medals in the nearly 100 years of the Winter Games.

A Minnesotan has competed at the Winter Olympics since those Games began in France in 1924, when Richard Donovan represented the state in speedskating and finished eighth in the 5,000 meters and ninth in the 10,000. Four years earlier, St. Paul's Anthony Conroy, John Edward Fitzgerald and Cyril Weidenborner and White Bear Lake's Frank Goheen helped the U.S. win the silver medal when hockey was introduced in the Summer Games. After nearly 100 years of the Winter Games, athletes born in our state have earned 95 medals, according to Star Tribune research. There have been Winter Olympics medal winners who played on college and professional teams in the state, but this list features only Minnesota-born medal-winners. Here's a look at each of them and the contributions they made toward those accolades.

THE HONOR ROLL • THREE OR MORE MEDALS

Jen

Potter HOCKEY 1998 2002 2006 2010 • • • • Natalie

Darwitz HOCKEY 2002 2006 2010 • • • Gigi

Marvin HOCKEY 2010 2014 2018 • • • Amy

Peterson SPEEDSKATING 1992 1994 • • • Lindsey

Vonn SKIING 2010 2018 • • •

MINNESOTA'S MEDALS THROUGH THE YEARS

1936: Garmisch-Partenkirchen Phil LaBatte, St. Paul, bronze, hockey: Was the first Gopher to play in Olympics; defenseman recorded two assists in a 2-0 opening win over Czechoslovakia.

1952: Oslo Reuben Bjorkman, Roseau, silver, hockey: Tallied three goals in eight games to help U.S. secure the silver medal. Andre Gambucci, Eveleth, silver, hockey: Forward finished with four goals and two assists for U.S. in Oslo. John Noah, Crookston, silver, hockey: Defenseman played in eight games and had one assist as the U.S. went 6-1-1 in Olympic play. Arnie Oss Jr., Minneapolis, silver, hockey: Played defenseman and still led U.S. scoring with seven goals and four assists. Rob Rompre, International Falls, silver, hockey: Bolstered offense with eight points (5 goals, 3 assists). Jim Sedin, St. Paul, silver, hockey: Defenseman added two goals and an assist for Team USA. Al Van, Newport, silver, hockey: Served as captain, contributed an assist, played in six games for U.S; is oldest Olympian (36) to medal in hockey. Ken Yackel, St. Paul, silver, hockey: Scored nine points (6 goals, 3 assists), scored a hat trick in an 8-2 win over Germany.

1956: Cortina d'Ampezzo Wendell Anderson, St. Paul, silver, hockey: Notched an assist against Germany in pool play for medal-winning team. Gene Campbell, Minneapolis, silver, hockey: Team captain who recorded one goal and one assist for Team USA. Gordy Christian, Warroad, silver, hockey: Oldest member of Christian brothers, had six points (5 goals, 1 assist) in six games. Dick Dougherty, International Falls, silver, hockey: Forward contributed five goals, including four in a 9-4 win over Czechoslovakia. Willard Ikola, Eveleth, silver, hockey: Goaltender had a .930 save percentage and went 1-2 in three games for U.S. John Mayasich, Eveleth, silver, hockey: Led U.S. with seven goals and three assists en route to winning silver. John Matchefts, Eveleth, silver, hockey: Contributed two goals and two assists for U.S. Dan McKinnon, Williams, silver, hockey: Added two points (1 goal, 1 assist) in six games. John Petroske, Hibbing, silver, hockey: Added to team as injury replacement, played in seven games. Ed Sampson, International Falls, silver, hockey: Participated in all seven games, notched an assist for U.S.

1960: Squaw Valley Billy Christian, Warroad, gold, hockey: Forward lead team with 11 assists, added two goals in seven games as U.S. won gold for the first time. Roger Christian, Warroad, gold, hockey: Led U.S. with eight goals and added three assists in six games. Paul Johnson, West St. Paul, gold, hockey: Recorded five goals and three assists, scored eventual game-winning goal in 2-1 win over Canada. Jack McCartan, St. Paul, gold, hockey: Recorded a .917 save percentage and stopped 189 shots in seven games. John Mayasich, Eveleth, gold, hockey: Logged 12 points (7 goals, 5 assists) as U.S. went undefeated in Olympic competition. Bob Owen, St. Louis Park, gold, hockey: Defenseman contributed three points (1 goal, 2 assists) for U.S. Tom Williams, Duluth, gold, hockey: Finished Games with 10 points (4 goals, 6 assists); scored twice in a 7-5 win over Czechoslovakia in Olympic opener.

1968: Grenoble Mary Meyers, St. Paul, silver, speed skating: Tied for second place in the 500 meters, part of a three-way tie by the U.S. in the event.

1972: Sapporo Larry Bader, Minnetonka, silver, hockey: Winger was final member selected to the U.S. team, did not play but helped U.S. reach the podium. Henry Boucha, Warroad, silver, hockey: Forward contributed two goals and four assists in Sapporo. Charles Brown, Minneapolis, silver, hockey: Defenseman helped U.S. secure its seventh medal in men's hockey, played in five games. Keith Christiansen, International Falls, silver, hockey: Forward added three points (1 goal, 2 assists) as U.S. went 4-2 in Olympic play. Mike Curran, International Falls, silver, hockey: Made 194 saves and a .928 save percentage in five games in goal for U.S. Jim McElmury, St. Paul, silver, hockey: Defenseman contributed an assist, played in five games. Bruce McIntosh, Edina, silver, hockey: Member of U.S. team that won silver, did not play in Sapporo. Ron Naslund, Minneapolis, silver, hockey: Forward had two points (1 goal, 1 assist) for Team USA. Wally Olds, Warroad, silver, hockey: Defenseman helped hold Finland and Poland to 1 goal in final two games of the Games. Frank Sanders, St. Paul, silver, hockey: Scored goals from the blue line in three consecutive games, finished with three goals and one assist. Craig Sarner, St. Paul, silver, hockey: Led U.S. in scoring with four goals and six assists; had two goals in 6-1 over Poland. Tim Sheehy, International Falls, silver, hockey: Forward served as captain, scored four goals including two against Poland that helped secure silver.

1976: Innsbruck Cindy Nelson, Lutsen, bronze, alpine skiing: Won medal in downhill; went on to become the first American to be named to four Olympic teams: 1972, 1976, 1980 and 1984.

1980: Lake Placid Feb. 22, 1980: Minnesota played a big role in “The Miracle on Ice.” Bill Baker, Grand Rapids, gold, hockey: Defenseman scored game-tying goal for U.S. in Olympics opener against Sweden. Neal Broten, Roseau, gold, hockey: Forward recorded two goals and an assist for the gold-medal winning U.S. Dave Christian, Warroad, gold, hockey: Son of Hall of Fame player Bill Christian; did not score but finished with eight assists. John Harrington, Virginia, gold, hockey: Contributed five assists as Team USA went 6-0-1 in Lake Placid, N.Y. Steve Janaszak, St. Paul, gold, hockey: Member of U.S team, but did not play due to injury. Mark Johnson, Minneapolis, gold, hockey: Forward had two goals in the "Miracle on Ice" game against the Soviet Union, led U.S. in scoring with 11 points (5 goals, 6 assists). Rob McClanahan, St. Paul, gold, hockey: Tallied eight points (5 goals, 3 assists) for the Americans; scored two goals in a 4-2 win over West Germany. Mark Pavelich, Eveleth, gold, hockey: Amassed seven points (1 goal, 6 assists) and assisted on Mike Eruzione's game-winning goal over the Soviet Union in the semifinals. Mike Ramsey, Minneapolis, gold, hockey: Defenseman recorded two assists, played in all seven games for U.S. Bill "Buzz" Schneider, Babbitt, gold, hockey: Shared team lead with five goals and added three assists for U.S. Scored team's first goal in historic 4-3 win over Soviet Union. Eric Strobel, Rochester, gold, hockey: Forward had one goal and two assists for the U.S. Phil Verchota, Duluth, gold, hockey: Scored game-tying goal against Finland in gold-medal game; had three goals, two assists in seven games.

1992: Albertville Amy Peterson, Maplewood, silver, short track speed skating: Took second in the 3,000-meter relay; skated second leg of the relay.

1994: Lillehammer Amy Peterson, Maplewood, bronze, short-track speed skating: Finished third in the 500 meters and 3,000 relay to become the first multi-medal winning Minnesotan at a single Winter Games. Randy Bartz, Roseville, silver, short-track speed skating: Took second in the 5,000-meter relay, skated first leg of the race for the U.S.

1998: Nagano Jenny Potter, Edina, gold, hockey: First of four appearances in Olympics, had 2 goals, 3 assists as U.S. won in first medal awarded in women's hockey. Alana Blahoski, St. Paul, gold, hockey: Forward recorded two assists as U.S. went 6-0.

2002: Salt Lake City Natalie Darwitz, Eagan, silver, hockey: Scored seven goals, added 1 assist as U.S. settle for second place after a 3-2 loss to Canada in the final. Phil Housley, South St. Paul, silver, hockey: Accumulated five points (1 goal, 4 assists) en route to a runner-up finish. Jenny Potter, Edina, silver, hockey: Had 1 goal, 6 assists for U.S. in Salt Lake City. Krissy Wendell, Brooklyn Park, silver, hockey: Member of squad that went 4-1, contributed six points (1 goal, 5 assists).

2006: Turin Natalie Darwitz, Eagan, bronze, hockey: Recorded six points (3 goals, 3 assists) as U.S. took home third place. Pete Fenson, Bemidji, bronze, curling: Served as skip of the U.S. men's team Joseph Polo, Cass Lake, bronze, curling: Served as vice-skip as U.S. secured the bronze medal. Jenny Potter, Edina, bronze, hockey: Turned in a two-goal, seven-assist performance in Turin. Shawn Rojeski, Virginia, bronze, curling: Shot 82% as U.S. took third place. John Shuster, Chisholm, bronze, curling: Member of first medal-winning team from U.S. in the sport. Krissy Wendell, Brooklyn Park, bronze, hockey: Helped U.S. push its medal streak at the Games to three.

2010: Vancouver David Backes, Blaine, silver, hockey: Recorded a goal and two assists for the U.S.. Natalie Darwitz, Eagan, silver, hockey: Had her most productive Games with 11 points (4 goals, 7 assists). Erik Johnson, Bloomington, silver, hockey: Defenseman netted one goal in six games for the U.S. Jamie Langenbrunner, Cloquet, silver, hockey: Team captain had four points (1 goal, 3 assists), helped U.S. reach gold-medal game. Gigi Marvin, Warroad, silver, hockey: Tallied three assists in first of three Olympic appearances. Zach Parise, Prior Lake, silver, hockey: Had eight points (4 goals, 4 assists) to help U.S. leave Vancouver with silver; scored last-minute goal to send gold-medal game against Canada to overtime. The U.S. lost 3-2. Jenny Potter, Edina, silver, hockey, recorded six goals and 5 assists to push her Olympic totals to 11 goals and 21 assists. Lindsey Vonn, St. Paul, gold and bronze, alpine skiing: Won medals in the downhill (gold) and Super G (bronze); is the only Minnesotan to win gold in an individual event at the Winter Games.

2014: Sochi Gigi Marvin, Warroad, silver, hockey: Forward for U.S. team that took second and lost twice to Canada by 3-2 margins and overtime in the final. Anne Schleper, St. Cloud, silver, hockey: Defenseman collected three points (1 goal, 2 assists) for U.S. Lee Stecklein, Roseville, silver, hockey: Contributed an assist, played on U.S. defense that pushed Canada to overtime in the gold-medal game.

