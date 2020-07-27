More than 2,000 people want Esko High School to change its school mascot. Another 1,500 say they want the Eskomos to stay.

The small district south of Duluth is the latest to be caught up in a national reckoning over racist place names, statues and team mascots. Dueling petitions have set up a battle the Esko school board will likely hear about at its 6 p.m. meeting tonight.

“Using this watered down version of the word is still offensive, not to mention that using Indigenous people as a mascot is dehumanizing and racist,” Karin Anderson wrote in a petition calling for the name change. “Among the civil unrest of our country, we can no longer pretend that our school’s mascot is harmless so I propose we change it to something better.”

The petition to keep the name offered no argument, though many signers offered their own.

“Eskomos are not an Indigenous people, but a group of spectacular Minnesotans who have unusual pride for their school,” 2005 Esko graduate Monica Stoddard wrote. “The name poses no threat or discrimination, so just let it go.”

Esko, an unincorporated area of about 1,800 residents a few miles east of the Fond du Lac Reservation, was named for a Finnish family who opened a corner store in the area a century ago.

The district uses an igloo as its logo, and those walking into the high school are greeted with the words: “It’s a great day to be an Eskomo.”

Edmonton’s Canadian Football League team last week announced it would no longer be known as the Eskimos, saying “views regarding the team name are shifting.”

“While many fans are deeply committed to keeping the name, others are increasingly uncomfortable with the moniker,” the team said in a statement.

According to the Alaska Native Language Center at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, Eskimo is “a colonial name imposed by non-Indigenous people. ... ‘Inuit’ is now the current term in Alaska and across the Arctic, and ‘Eskimo’ is fading from use.”

From 1923 to 1927 Duluth had a professional football team named the Eskimos, and last year the NFL acquired the trademark for potential use in commemorating the league’s 100th anniversary.