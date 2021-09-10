A Duluth Transit Authority bus struck and killed a Duluth man outside the Miller Hill Mall on Friday morning.
The bus struck David J. Weston, 64, outside of Dick's Sporting Goods shortly before 10 a.m. Authorities found him pinned underneath. Firefighters deployed heavy-duty air bags to lift the bus off Weston before attempting lifesaving measures.
Authorities are investigating the crash.
Jana Hollingsworth • 218-508-2450
