DULUTH — A man who was punched in the head and died on Saturday morning — less than an hour after his birthday ended — has been identified as Ryan Arthur Roessler, 42.

A 46 year-old man is in St. Louis County Jail pending charges of first-degree manslaughter. The Star Tribune does not name suspects until they are charged.

The Duluth Police Department responded to a call that a man had been punched in the head and was unconscious in the Lakeside neighborhood shortly after midnight on Saturday. Roessler was pronounced dead at the scene.

Roessler and the suspect had been arguing and got into a physical altercation, according to the police. The suspect, who was injured, was taken to a local hospital — then to the Public Safety building, where he reportedly caused damage to the interview room.