Ben Johnson watched his Gophers basketball team pull off the improbable last season. They beat Rutgers shorthanded for his first Big Ten home win with the conference-minimum seven scholarship players.

A year later, the Gophers were in a similar situation Wednesday night with their leading scorer Dawson Garcia and two key reserves sidelined with injuries. A cast of unlikely contributors and Jamison Battle's 20 points weren't enough in a 61-57 loss against Indiana at Williams Arena.

Battle's fourth three-pointer of the game sent the Barn into an uproar with his team taking a late 55-54 lead. The same player who had missed the first four games of the season after foot surgery looked healthy just in time.

The Gophers (7-12, 1-8) were the worst free throw shooting team in college basketball (59.3%) entering the night, but they got two free throws from Taurus Samuels to extend it to a 57-54 advantage. The upset seemed within reach.

But Trayce Jackson-Davis, who finished with 25 points and 21 rebounds, made the go-ahead basket 59-57 on an offensive rebound on Race Thompson's missed second free throw with 43 seconds left.

The Gophers missed their last 11 shots in the game. But Garcia, who averages 14.9 points and 6.3 rebounds, missed his first game of the season with a bone bruise on his right foot suffered late in Sunday's 60-56 loss at Michigan. Freshmen Pharrel Payne (concussion protocol) and Braeden Carrington (stress reaction), who combine to average 13.4 points and 8.6 rebounds, were also in street clothes on the bench.

The Gophers still had four healthy starters, including All-Big Ten preseason forward Battle, who missed last season's win vs. Rutgers with an illness. Battle had been dealing with a lingering back injury, which resulted in his first career scoreless game in last week's 61-39 loss vs. Purdue at home.

On Wednesday, Battle opened the game with a block on Jackson-Davis and five straight points to set the tone for the Gophers the early. All seven players able to play scored in the first half, including former walk-on Will Ramberg and freshman Jaden Henley combining for nine of their 11 points in the first half.

The only new starter against the Hoosiers was 7-foot sophomore Treyton Thompson, who also got thrown into that role last season when he had a career-high 10 points against Rutgers in his first career start. His experience with seven starts earlier this season helped him be ready to contribute Wednesday. He finished with eight points and eight rebounds.

Thompson's dunk on a pass from Ta'Lon Cooper gave the Gophers a five-point lead midway through the first half before a lengthy scoring drought that resulted in a 33-30 halftime deficit.

The absence of Payne and Garcia meant Thompson and freshman Joshua Ola-Joseph faced the dubious task of trying to limit Indiana's All-America Jackson-Davis, who entered the game with 66 points and 23 rebounds combined in wins vs. Michigan State and Illinois.

The Hoosiers (14-6, 5-4) were dealing with their own health issues with head coach Mike Woodson out Wednesday to recover from COVID-19, but Jackson-Davis was his dominant self.

Besides Garcia and Payne out Wednesday, Carrington missed his third straight game with a leg injury. The Gophers surpassed the historically low scoring total from the Jan. 19 loss vs. Purdue when Battle nailed a jumper to make it 45-40 with 13 minutes left to play.

After losses to Illinois and Purdue by a combined 40 points in back-to-back home games, the Gophers were playing competitive basketball again to the delight of fans Wednesday.

Henley's twisting layup plus the foul sparked a 10-2 run for the Gophers that was capped by Battle's third three-pointer of the game for a 50-49 lead, but the Hoosiers took their best shot and answered again and again.