DULUTH — The Cloquet Police Department has identified Nicholas Elliot Lenius, 32, as the shooter in a double homicide Monday night at the Super 8 in Cloquet that led to a rare call from the local police department to shelter-in-place.

Lenius first shot hotel clerk Shellby Marie Trettel, 22, near the front desk before turning his gun on Patrick Jeffrey Roers of Deer River, Minn., who was found dead in a car in the parking lot. Trettel, described as "wonderfully colorful" by her family, was taken to St. Luke's hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Lenius, of Ramsey, Minn., was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound outside of the hotel off Big Lake Road. He had two decade-old alcohol-related gross misdemeanors on his record, but no violent crimes.

The Cloquet Police Department, which is leading the investigation, has not publicly identified a motive or a connection between the victims and the shooter.

"Our department and law enforcement partners are dedicated to working diligently in investigating this incident, aiming to bring clarity and understanding to the circumstances surrounding it as quickly as possible," police chief Derek Randall said in a news release issued Wednesday morning.

A Super 8 employee called 911 about 6:30 p.m. Monday to report that a co-worker "looked like she had been attacked," according to a report from the Cloquet police department. Trettel was taken from the scene in an ambulance.

While investigating, officers found Roers inside a car on the property and sent out an "active shooter incident" warning, reporting that "several" victims were involved. It was called off within the hour, after police determined — through surveillance video that caught much of what happened — that the shooter was also dead.

The incident drew an enormous law enforcement presence, including Homeland Security and Emergency Management personnel.

Star Tribune staff writer Jana Hollingsworth contributed to this story.