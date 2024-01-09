A person suspected of shooting several people in the northern Minnesota city of Cloquet has been found dead, police say.

"The area has been secured. Police on-scene have located one deceased person whom they believe to be the shooter," police said about 8 p.m. Monday.

"Several" victims were involved, police said.

"Please stay calm and take immediate action to ensure your safety," read the alert sent about 7 p.m. from Cloquet police.

Residents of the area near the Super 8 hotel at Big Lake Road and Hwy. 33 were asked to steer clear of the area and to shelter in place.

The Police Department did not immediately return a call seeking additional details on the incident Monday night.

"If you are currently in the affected area, seek shelter immediately," the alert said. "Go to a room with a lock if possible, close and lock all windows and doors, and remain quiet. Call 911 if you see anything suspicious."

