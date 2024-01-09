CLOQUET — Police here have not yet released the names of the two victims or the suspect in Monday night's fatal shooting in the northeastern Minnesota town, 20 minutes southwest of Duluth.

Cloquet Police Chief Derek Randall said in a news conference this morning that the 22-year-old female victim was from Cloquet, and a clerk at the Super 8 motel, where she was shot by a desk. A 35-year-old man from Deer River, Minn., was next shot and killed in a vehicle in the parking lot of the motel. Police said he had multiple gunshot wounds.

Identities will be released by Wednesday morning, Randall said.

Police said the suspect, a 32-year-old man from Ramsey, Minn., was found outside the hotel property, dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A gun was found next to him. The motel is tucked behind an Aldi grocery and next door to an AmericInn off Big Lake Road.

An employee of the Super 8 motel called 911 around 6:30 p.m. to report that a co-worker "looked like she'd been attacked," according to a news release from Cloquet police.

She was taken to St. Luke's hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

While investigating, officers found the second victim inside a car.

Cloquet police sent out an "active shooter incident" warning around 7 p.m. Monday, reporting that "several" victims were involved.

"The area has been secured. Police on-scene have located one deceased person whom they believe to be the shooter," police said in the update around 8 p.m.

The "active shooter" warning advised residents in the area near the hotel to steer clear and shelter in place, which Randall said was the first time such a warning was issued in more than two decades in the city of about 12,700 people.

Eight additional law enforcement agencies and emergency responder groups assisted with the response, including the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz posted on X that he is "praying for those killed in another senseless act of gun violence," and said the state "stands ready to provide continued support to local authorities."