Oven Paella with Chicken, Chorizo and Shrimp

Serves 6.

This is not a traditional paella — you won't get the same layering of flavor and the iconic crispy socarrat bottom throughout. However, the flavors are reminiscent of a paella and utterly scrumptious, and the rice along the edges of the sheet pan gets caramelized and crispy. Note: If you can't find bomba or Arborio rice, use sushi rice, though the texture will be a bit different. You can replace white wine with 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar plus 2 tablespoons water. From "Hot Sheet" by Olga Massov and Sanaë Lemoine (Harvest, 2024).

• 4 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided, plus more for drizzling

• 3 tsp. sweet paprika, divided

• 2 tsp. kosher salt, plus more as needed

• Freshly ground black pepper

• 2 to 2 1/2 lb. boneless, skinless chicken thighs

• 1 (14.5-oz.) can diced tomatoes

• 1 large white or yellow onion, halved and thinly sliced

• 3 oz. cured Spanish chorizo, thinly sliced

• 3 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

• Pinch of saffron threads (about 1/8 tsp.), crumbled

• 1/4 c. dry white wine (see Note)

• 1/4 c. clam juice

• 1 c. bomba or Arborio rice (see Note)

• 8 oz. large shrimp, peeled and deveined, tails left on

• 1 c. frozen peas

• 1 c. fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves, coarsely chopped

• 1/3 c. pimiento-stuffed green olives

• 1 lemon, cut into wedges

Directions

Position a rack in the bottom third of the oven and preheat to 425 degrees.

In a medium bowl, stir together 2 tablespoons of the oil, 2 teaspoons of the paprika, the salt, and several grinds of black pepper. Add the chicken and coat well in the mixture.

On a half-sheet pan, toss together the tomatoes with their juices, onion, chorizo, garlic, 1 tablespoon of the oil, and the remaining 1 teaspoon paprika. Lightly season with salt. Place the chicken over the mixture.

Roast for about 25 minutes, or until the onions are softened and the chicken is cooked through.

Meanwhile, in a large spouted measuring cup or bowl, combine the saffron with 1 1/2 cups water. Add the wine and clam juice and stir to combine.

When the chicken is cooked, remove the hot sheet from the oven and transfer the chicken to a plate. Evenly sprinkle the rice over the tomato-chorizo mixture, season with salt, and stir well to combine. Spread the rice-tomato-chorizo mixture into an even layer. Return the chicken to the pan, placing it over the rice mixture. Drizzle the saffron water mixture over the rice and around the chicken, making sure that each grain of rice is a little submerged in liquid.

Return the pan to the oven and bake for about 5 minutes, or until the liquid at the edges is bubbling.

Cover the sheet pan of paella with a second turned-over sheet pan (carefully slide it onto the lower sheet pan) and bake for about 25 minutes, or until the rice is tender and the liquid is absorbed. (If you don't have a second sheet pan, tightly cover the pan with aluminum foil, being careful not to burn yourself.)

Meanwhile, thoroughly pat the shrimp dry on all sides. In a medium bowl, toss the shrimp with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and season with salt and pepper.

Remove the top sheet pan (or foil). Scatter the peas over the rice and add the shrimp. Drizzle with a little oil and bake for about 8 minutes, or until the shrimp is opaque and just cooked through.

Top with the parsley and olives. Serve with the lemon wedges.