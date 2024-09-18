Anoka player piano restorer shows silent films accompanied by 108-year-old photoplayer

Though the player piano was doing most of the work, Otto was busy operating the automated music machine, changing piano rolls nearly two dozen times like a pre-electronic DJ. He punctuated every pratfall and gag with a boom from a bass drum, a rattle from a snare drum or the crash of cymbals. He set the organ function on the instrument to tremolo for the sad bits. He used different elements of the piano to create sound effects ranging from an airplane motor to rainfall.