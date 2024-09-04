The Big Gigs: 10 best concerts to see in Twin Cities area this week

Also: Two enduring bands that have been rocking Minneapolis back to when the North Loop was still an industrial no-man’s-land, the Suburbs and Flamin’ Oh’s head up the second annual NBNL Fest with a cool batch of current scene makers, Bad Bad Hats, Laamar, Makr en Eris and Landon Conrath (noon-8 p.m., outside Graze Provisions, $35); with her 2023 EP, the Band Perry’s Kimberly Perry has gone solo and sings about how she wants to flip the script on her trio’s country classic “If I Die Young” and bury her on a bed of roses and “send me away with the words of a love song” (8 p.m. Fine Line, $28-$45); Twin Cities songwriting hero Dylan Hicks and his large, neo-jazzy all-star ensemble Small Screens celebrate the release of their second album, “Modern Flora” (7:30 p.m. Parkway Theater, $20-$25); Rondo ‘56, Dan Chouinard’s compelling musical theater piece about St. Paul’s Black neighborhood being displaced by I-94, features stellar Twin Cities vocalists Thomasina Petrus, T. Mychael Rambo and Charmin Michelle (4 p.m. Crooners, $30-$40); with Willie Wisely on vocals and Tommy Barbarella on organ, this new Twin Cities combo will explore vintage organ pop from the catalogs of Brian Auger, Booker T. Jones and others (7 p.m. the Dakota, $15-$25).