Three-game series at Target Field

All games on BSN and 830-AM

Friday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP JT Brubaker (2-0, 1.76 ERA) vs. LHP J.A. Happ (0-0, 3.12)

Saturday, 1:10 p.m.: RHP Trevor Cahill (0-2, 9.69) vs. RHP Michael Pineda (1-0, 1.00)

Sunday, 1:10 p.m.: TBA vs. RHP Matt Shoemaker (1-1, 6.28)

Pirates update

The Pirates (9-10) have won eight of 12. … 1B Colin Moran leads the team with four HRs and 15 RBI. … Former Twins bench coach Derek Shelton has managed the Pirates since last season. … They added veteran 3B Todd Frazier, signed as a free agent in the offseason, to their roster this week and also picked up Rule 5 CF Ka'ai Tom from the A's. … OF Dustin Fowler (20 K's in 46 plate appearances) was DFA'd. … Opening Day starter Chad Kuhl (shoulder) and IF Ke'Bryan Hayes (wrist) are on the IL and OF Jared Oliva (oblique) is sidelined for a month. … 2B Adam Frazier is hitting .329 and CF Brian Reynolds .313. … Reliever Richard Rodriguez has allowed only two baserunners in eight appearances (26 at-bats). … Ex-Twin Sean Poppen is in the bullpen.

Twins update

They are last in the AL Central at 6-11 after losing nine of their past 10. … RF Max Kepler, SS Andrelton Simmons, LF Kyle Garlick, IF JT Riddle and P Caleb Thielbar are on the COVID injured list. … Nelson Cruz (foot) left Wednesday's game after hitting two HRs in a 13-12 loss in Oakland. He and CF Byron Buxton both have six HRs. Buxton also has six doubles and is hitting .432. … 1B Miguel Sano (hamstring) did not play Wednesday and has 20 K's and 13 BBs in 58 plate appearances. … 3B Josh Donaldson has 10 hits in the six games he's played. … RHP Alexander Colome has three blown saves in seven appearances.

Chris Miller