Three-game series at Target Field

All games on BSN, 830-AM

Friday, 7:10 p.m. • LHP Andrew Albers (0-0, 2.25 ERA) vs. LHP Eric Lauer (4-4, 3.59)

Saturday, 6:10 p.m. • LHP Charlie Barnes (0-3, 6.56 ERA) vs. RHP Adrian Houser (7-5, 3.44)

Sunday, 1:10 p.m. • RHP Griffin Jax (3-2, 6.29 ERA) vs. TBA

Twins update

The Twins concluded a six-game road trip in Boston on Thursday. The Twins had lost the first four games of the road trip — with one rainout — before winning in extra innings on Wednesday. ... The Twins, who are 30-33 at home, opened the season by winning two of three games from the Brewers in Milwaukee. The Twins were 4-2 against the Brewers in 2020, winning two of three at home and in Milwaukee. ... Jorge Polanco hit his 24th home run on Wednesday to move into a tie for second place (with Roy Smalley) for most home runs in a season by a Twins switch-hitter. Chili Davis hit 29 in 1991. ... Albers, making his first start and second appearance of the season, has never faced the Brewers.

Brewers update

The NL Central Division-leading Brewers (78-50) had their four-game winning streak ended on Thursday in a 5-1 loss to Cincinnati in Milwaukee. The loss was just the third in the past 11 games for the Brewers, who lead the second-place Reds by 8½ games. The Brewers, who are 36-29 at home, are a major-league best 42-21 on the road. The Brewers are just five victories away from tying the franchise record for road victories (47-33 in 1982). ... Former Twins LF Eduardo Escobar, who was acquired by the Brewers on July 30, was put on the IL on Tuesday. He is expected to miss two weeks with a hamstring injury. ... SS Willy Adams sat out the past two games and is listed as day-to-day because of left quadriceps discomfort.