Minnesota will become the only state in the nation to require the appointment of an outside attorney to advise judges on whether to approve the sale of structured settlement payments for anyone who appears to suffer from mental or cognitive impairments under legislation approved unanimously today by the Minnesota Senate.

The House passed the same bill last week by a vote of 121-4.

The legislation, which is expected to be signed by Gov. Tim Walz, cracks down on abuses documented by the Star Tribune involving accident victims who are persuaded to sell their future settlement payment for far less than they are worth to so-called factoring companies.

Advocates said Minnesota, after having some of the weakest oversight of such deals in the nation, will now offer broader consumer protections than almost every other state.

"We are light years ahead of where the law was," said Ron Elwood, supervising attorney at Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid. "I think Minnesota's law is now among the best, if not the best, consumer protection law in this area in the country."

Each year, settlement purchasing companies persuade U.S. accident victims to sell an estimated $1 billion in future payments. On average, the companies keep 60% of the money, according to a Star Tribune analysis of more than 2,400 deals from seven states from 2000 to 2020. In some cases, people sold future payments for just pennies on the dollar.

Judges are required to review such transactions to see if they are in the best interests of accident victims, but the courts routinely approve these deals after short hearings at which no one questions the merits, records show.

Advocates said the legislation will have a huge impact on the market by giving judges the tools they need to protect vulnerable accident victims from entering into deals that could wipe out their financial security.

"It's huge for consumers," said Robyn Rowen, a lobbyist who represents the Minnesota Insurance and Financial Services Council. "I think it will absolutely improve the deals that consumers are able to get, and I think it will hopefully prevent some of the predatory practices that were occurring in the marketplace that were outlined in your series last fall."

In Minnesota, one in eight transactions involved a seller with documented mental health problems, including people institutionalized at the time they agreed to sell their payments or who struck deals shortly after they were released. Many of those sellers told the Star Tribune that they didn't understand what they were giving up in these transactions, including a car accident victim who sold more than $500,000 in future payments for just $12,001 in 2019.

To deal with that problem, the new law requires judges to appoint an independent advisor who will investigate transactions involving anyone a judge believes may "suffer from a mental or cognitive impairment."

Currently, no other state routinely requires the appointment of a guardian to protect the interests of a seller, though judges in West Virginia must consult a guardian if the seller is an "infant, an incompetent person or a ward of the court."

To win over the support of companies that buy structured settlement payments, advocates had to give up a provision that would have limited the profits companies can make on the deals. Representatives of the National Association of Settlement Purchasers refused to go along with the limit, saying a similar restriction in North Carolina killed the market for settlement purchases, according to several advocates who participated in negotiations over the bull.

The new law also ends the practice of forum shopping, where structured-payments companies file cases far from the home of a customer to find the friendliest judge.